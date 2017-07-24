Reintroducing Liberal Leave

Liberal Leave was formed as a part of Vote Leave during the EU referendum. It had the slogan “Liberal. Democratic. Internationalist.” and it mainly operated through social media. The most high-profile figure in the Group was an ex-MP called Paul Keetch who wrote an article in the Independent called “Think that if you are liberal you should vote to stay in the EU? Think again”. I was part of that group during the EU referendum and I now chair it.
I have tried to change the group so it is about a compromise between Remain and Leave, one that can be found in the ‘Icelandic option’ which differs from the ‘Norway option’ due to its use of safeguard measures. Compromise is what I feel Brexit should now be about, because otherwise hard-line groups on either side will shape it for us in the years to come.
We are against a second referendum. The argument used by Tim Farron during the recent election campaign was that we didn’t vote for a destination, just to leave the EU and that’s right. Therefore, we should have a referendum on just that, the destination. Do we want to remain members of the single market and do we want to remain members of the customs union? We should ask that rather than replaying the EU referendum.
During the referendum, the European Free Trade Association + European Economic Area (EFTA+EEA) model was the object of attacks from both Remain and Leave supporters. I often heard people say things like “They accept all EU laws” when they only accept laws related to the single market. “Pay, no say” was another popular one and it brings up two important areas. They do have a say just in global bodies where they always have their own seat and their own voice rather than a say in the EU. The pay part is better than it sounds with the EFTA+EEA countries paying for EU programs like Erasmus+ which we would probably take part in anyway, EEA grants which go towards poorer EU countries and payment for EFTA membership. Most importantly EFTA+EEA countries don’t contribute towards the EU’s central budget. They are also under the EFTA court, not the ECJ as many expect. Finally, “They have to accept the four freedoms”. Liechtenstein doesn’t and the rest have safeguard measures that can be triggered solely by them, when they want and for however long they want. More on Free Movement controls can be found here.
Brexit is not going to be a single event and even if during the two-year negotiations we completely drop out of the single market we should aim for the Norway model. Why? Because it offers fairness, stability and security.
* Torrin Wilkins is Chair of Liberal Leave and a Liberal Democrat member.
but, even the Norway model makes us less competitive than any member state when selling to or buying from the EU. I and many other businesses will still leave under such compromises.
I am concerned about this group’s stance on another referendum.
Having a deal-shaping referendum on single market or customs union membership is logical and plausible, but your statements here misrepresent party policy.
Party policy is not for a second referendum a.s.a.p. no ifs no buts, but for a post-deal referendum, based on the deal’s terms, when they are known.
Argue against party policy if you must, but do not spread inaccuracies about it.
Andrew Hickey: “There are no “hard-line groups” on the Remain side. We just want to remain in the EU”. Thats the part I find interesting, wanting to leave the EU at all costs is seen as hard-line but remaining at all costs isn’t. The definition for hardline is “an uncompromising adherence to a firm policy” so by saying “There is, and can be, no compromise” you just proved my point. There are, like in every debate, people on my side of the argument that you wish didn’t hold the views they do. On the subjects of immigration and the welfare state in particular. Sadly that is the nature of politics, we are not going to agree on everything.
The problem with this group and the Lib Dems as a whole is that they have no understanding or interest in people outside the `liberal bubble`. They have no knowledge of what it’s like to work at the sharp end or semi-sharp end of the labour market or how the JSA system works and how it needs to be reformed.
They just see `a brexit that works for business` as the status quo situation as if British or rather European international business is entirely benign and progressive. They fail to understand (because they have no direct experience of it) that we need a root and branch reform of working conditions for those at the bottom as a firewall against extremism. In short `what does it mean to be a British citizen/worker/student that is over and above being a non-British one`.
The perception is that the Lib Dems don’t believe there should be any ie that the sweat and toil that got us into being a top ten global economy counts for nothing adn that borders don’t really matter and thus they have a wholly conservative, unimaginative approach to liberalism and policymaking.
As such I don’t believe the LIberal Democrats are serving Liberal interests or values.
A Nonny Mouse: The bit about the second referendum was more an into to the paragraph stating the Liberal Leave position that we oppose any form of second referendum. The Lib Dem bit is that we agree with Tim on the fact we voted to leave but not where we would end up.
“wanting to leave the EU at all costs is seen as hard-line but remaining at all costs isn’t”
There are no costs to remaining the EU, and no benefits to leaving. False equivalence again.
The point which is missed by Leavers currently, is that as facts emerge the leave at all costs is a noose tightening around the necks of the British workers. Of course, the EU needs reform all large organisations do. This is a time where we should be in and lending support to those who are keen to reform The effect of leaving will be to do damage to that already disadvantged group”the low paid” For there sake lets be determined in our opposition to Brexit and set out conditions under which we could stay
Andrew Hickey: Even if you think there are no costs to remaining and no benefits to leaving your comment: “There is, and can be, no compromise” still matched quite well with: “an uncompromising adherence to a firm policy”.
There are no costs to remaining in the EU if your whole existence is predicated on being in the EU. If you are a worker at the bottom end of the market, or a non-exporting SME or someone who is an aspirational jobseeker then there is every reason to resent the EU.
If you want to remain in the EU then tell us the downsides – EU Army (how much will the EU rely on UK resources?), what happens to conscription policies. EU precepts (rather like the precepts for the Police) how are you going to sell that? Free movement of Labour – who benefits and who doesn’t?
If you want full free movement then the balance has to be a very interventionist state that flexes every sinew to get people back to work – any aspirational worker that isn’t helped is one too many if that’s the system you are promoting. So where are the policies to reform the Job Centres and the system? The LIb Dems are so psychologically and ideologically joined at the hip to the EU or bust mindset they are thoroughly de-energized from tackling vested interests at the bottom end.
I am at a loss to understand why Torrin Wilkins has remained a member of the Liberal Democrats, if he thinks that accepting Brexit is the most important policy issue, which presumably he does as Chair of “Liberal Leave”. Why does he not leave the Lib Dems and join the Liberal Party? The first key pledge in their manifesto for 2017 is:
“Respect the EU Referendum result and work towards making ‘Brexit’ a success.”
http://www.liberal.org.uk/archive/The%20Liberal%20Party%20Manifesto%202017.pdf
Most of their other manifesto policies are not far different from Lib Dem policies, so I am sure that he will feel comfortable there.
Just because you say that being out of the EU is a compromise with those of us who want to remain in it doesn’t make it one.
Liberal Leave : Not sure whether it’s a bit like a naughty six year old saying a swear word they don’t understand to get attention, or the beginnings of an arthritic hip..
Frankly, could do without either.
I feel from that you have no clue who I am and your just making assumptions. The situation before the referendum was a form of EU membership but your right we did get some opt-outs. It wasn’t really the middle position though, EU=a little political+lots of economic cooperation, EFTA+EEA=most of the economic cooperation, WTO beyond=little economic cooperation. Out of the options we are presented with EFTA+EEA is the compromise.
The main reason I joined the Lib Dems was to oppose brexit. Like many of the people who joined after brexit, I am pro-European first and liberal second. If we drop our opposition to brexit, I (and I assume many others) will leave the party.
All Academic anyway? Even Government ministers are now drawing the process out till 1922. It make look well on the surface but underneath appears as if they are just slowly preparing us for the great moment of truth, when we are told that it would best if we stayed as we are, give or take one or two tinkering on the edges, a bit of immigration control maybe.Then we can all get back to Sensiblity instead of Pride and Prejudice!
Sorry? Is there any point to Brexit? Or have you found some virtue in economic hardship and prolonged austerity? The EU is the world’s most democratic economic bloc, moreover it combines economic openness with important social and environmental standards that has set a benchmark across the world. The EU is a successful affirmation of a common European culture and a commitment to resolve geo-economic and political problems democratically and cooperatively rather than competitively. Its success has carelessly and most unfortunately been taken for granted by too many in the UK.
By the way, what decisions does EFTA make other than rubber stamp EU ratified policies? If there are any of its own decisions, who makes them? How do we vote for those who might make the decisions? Where is EFTA’s place in the international organisations? Who would take much notice of EFTA?
What is the big deal about the EFTA court of justice? It is in Luxembourg, just down the road from the Court of Justice of the European Union. Does that not give you a clue? EFTA’s court’s judgements are based on CJEU case law. In fact it acts as an adjunct to the CJEU. It is the CJEU that calls the shots (I do not know why you call it the ECJ – that is a misnomer).
Do you realise that all the EFTA countries are in the Schengen Area? This means no frontier passport controls – yes this includes Liechtenstein, with its population of under 40 000, that you seem to think can be compared to the UK.
Like it or not the financial services sector which is a major part of the UK’s economy, is already contracting and would continue to contract whether in EFTA or not. Does that matter to you? – Yet more austerity, more economic hardship, but are you bothered?
Laurence Cox: I will start by saying that I don’t think of the EU as my most important policy issue, that probably goes to education. I chair Liberal Leave because I feel that the pro-EFTA+EEA Lib Dem voices aren’t heard enough and that if you join as a leaver like myself people want you to join another party for whatever reason. I would firstly leave it up to that individual to decide as I have had lots of Lib Dem member point me towards the exit despite that fact I am perfectly happy where I am. Secondly we are not going to win if we start asking leave voting members to join other party’s, the way we win is to be a broad church of remain and leave voters.
The absolute narrow mindedness of many of the commenters here is astounding. I campaigned for remain before and after the referendum and I in no way regret that decision but it has become blatantly clear to me that with over 80% of the electorate supporting hard brexit parties brexit is going to happen. In light of this fact it seems only logical to me that I should do whatever I could to try and sway the course of brexit towards a softer brexit that keeps us in the Single Market as an absolute necessity. I understand why the Liberal Democrats, however, still support remain as it is what they believe, it is likely to deliver votes, and I plan to stick to the party line when representing it on the doorstep. What the party should not do however, as many are doing here is attacking over liberally minded people like Torrin Wilkins (who is a good friend of mine) who instead of cheering in the wake of their brexit victory instead are doing whatever they can to take this country off the disastrous brexit road that it is now on; which is a result of hard brexit more than brexit itself.
“the way we win is to be a broad church of remain and leave voters.”
Giving in to Brexit *is* losing.
Martin: On Schengen EFTA+EEA members have joined by choice, I highly doubt the UK would decide to join. “Where is EFTA’s place in the international organisations” they have their own independent seats rather than being a bloc, in bodies like the WTO they normally have a veto so people have to take notice of them. On the EFTA court the reason why it was not a long explanation was that the CJEU the the EFTA court are almost the same yes, there are only really some minor differences.
Good luck Torrin. Dissenting views from the “EU is perfect” theocracy holding sway in the Lib Dems is very welcome in other parties, particularly the one currently (just about) in power!
Torrin, just thought I would send you a message of support for your efforts. I have challenged you on the odd occasion over Twitter regarding the EEA option, as there are so many anomalies with it, and ultimately I feel it’s unsuitable for the UK. But I’m open-minded, open to persuasion, and you do make some good points. I was also in the same place as you a year ago – making the pitch for EEA as a potential compromise option, until I eventually concluded that something more bespoke is what we need.
I also tried reaching out to various Remainer groups on social media, but came up against the same obtuse response you’re now facing. The only Remain supporters who bother to engage on Facebook/Twitter are the small hard-core and hard-line campaigners who are so consumed by vitriol and bigotry that they refuse to discuss, and resort to abuse. My advice is simply to ignore them, there really is no value in persisting with them.
Best of Luck with LiberalLeave.
You can’t call yourself “Liberal Leave” and then say you are “about a compromise between Remain and Leave”!
A compromise would be where we stayed in the EU but attempted to address the issues that most concerned leave voters. Leaving the EU is no compromise.
David Allen: We want to leave but just a soft version of leaving, the Iceland model. It is still leaving though, the UK would cease to be a member of the EU.
“the Iceland model. It is still leaving though, the UK would cease to be a member of the EU.”
Exactly. That means IT. IS. NOT. A. COMPROMISE.
LEAVING. THE. EU. IS. NOT. A. COMPROMISE. POSITION. BETWEEN. LEAVING. THE. EU. AND. STAYING. IN. IT.
Do you understand that yet? Do you understand what the word “compromise” actually means?
In the EU referendum the official Vote Leave campaign used the strap line: “Take Back Control”. They frequently unpacked this as “take back control of our borders, our laws, and our money”. The EU Commission consistently stated that none of those three can be achieved whilst a member of the EU Internal Market (the ’Single Market’). Both the UK government and Britain Stronger In concurred, making the claimed disadvantages of leaving the Single Market the central plank of their campaign…
‘Brexit vote was about single market, says Cameron adviser’ [November 2016]:
http://www.politico.eu/article/brexit-vote-was-about-single-market-says-cameron-adviser/
So by that logic anyone against privatisation of the NHS, or supports renationalisation of the railways is a far right neo nazi, because the BNP and National Front happen to back those positions, and thus they are on the same side as the BNP and National Front?
52% of the public voted for Brexit. Even 30% of Liberal Democrat voters voted Leave. Insulting over half of voters by calling them extremists is a surefire way to condemn the party to oblivion.
“Do you understand that yet? Do you understand what the word “compromise” actually means?”
Do you understand what “losing a referendum” means?
Andrew Hickey: It is a compromise about the type of brexit because it retains the single market side of the EU while leaving the rest. It is a compromise position because it is not hard Brexit but it isn’t remain, it is in the middle of the two.
Here is the definition for compromise: “an agreement or settlement of a dispute that is reached by each side making concessions”. Liberal leavers who voted remain conceded EU membership for the middle position, Liberal leavers who voted leave conceded a hard Brexit. Therefore I not only know what the word compromise is but have just demonstrated how this is a compromise.
Commissioner Lord Cockfield said to me that we should not base arguments on Luxembourg, anomalies had been allowed because of its small size. Liechtenstein is smaller and not very democratic. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liechtenstein
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Cockfield,_Baron_Cockfield
In a democracy the rights of minorities should be protected. Leave if you want to, but do not take us with you.
The EU has just done a trade deal with Japan. If the UK leaves the EU we would be outside that. Japan is one of the biggest economies in the world, with a population more than double the UK and a high GDP per head.
Richard Easter:
“So by that logic anyone against privatisation of the NHS, or supports renationalisation of the railways is a far right neo nazi, because the BNP and National Front happen to back those positions, and thus they are on the same side as the BNP and National Front?
52% of the public voted for Brexit. Even 30% of Liberal Democrat voters voted Leave. Insulting over half of voters by calling them extremists is a surefire way to condemn the party to oblivion”.
Exactly!
“So by that logic anyone against privatisation of the NHS, or supports renationalisation of the railways is a far right neo nazi, because the BNP and National Front happen to back those positions, and thus they are on the same side as the BNP and National Front?”
No, because those positions are not, in themselves, Nazi positions. Supporting Brexit *is* a nationalist position.
“52% of the public voted for Brexit.”
No they didn’t. 26.8% of the public voted for Brexit. 28.6% were not allowed to vote because they were young or immigrants (in other words, those members of the public who are most affected by the result). 19.8% chose not to vote (which we can take as a “don’t know” or “don’t care”). And 24.8% voted against.
I have removed an offensive comment posted early in this thread, plus ones that referred to it. It slipped through the moderation process because the term was deliberately mis-spelled.
If you spot such comments again please email [email protected].
EEA with Single Market and Customs Union is perhaps the softest brexit we can hope for, and I’ll sigh with relief if we get an EEA deal rather than the hard brexit that the Government is current meandering into.
That said, the political domain needs a party that will continue to champion full EU membership and I still think we should continue to be that party. Democracy means that the Government follows on from the vote last year, but it also means that the people have the opportunity to change their mind in a future vote.
We need to ensure they continue to have that opportunity.
Nitpicking note: In your first paragraph you say you prefer the Icelandic model to Norway, but in the last you say we should go for the Norway model. Typo?
“The EU has just done a trade deal with Japan”. Not quite: “The negotiations between EU and Japan on Economic Partnership Agreement are not concluded yet, therefore the published texts should be considered provisional and not final”. They have not actually reached an agreement yet. An interesting blog post on it here actually: http://www.eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=86534
“Liberal leavers who voted remain conceded EU membership for the middle position, Liberal leavers who voted leave conceded a hard Brexit. Therefore I not only know what the word compromise is but have just demonstrated how this is a compromise.”
A compromise between one set of “Liberal leavers” and another, apparently.
“an agreement or settlement of a dispute that is reached by each side making concessions”
You are offering no concession. None. It’s not a concession to people who want to remain in the EU to leave the EU.
” It is a compromise position because it is not hard Brexit but it isn’t remain, it is in the middle of the two.”
“Hard Brexit” wasn’t on the referendum ballot. Leaving the EU was. You are still talking about leaving the EU. That’s not a compromise, that’s your side getting what they wanted.
Supporting Brexit *is* a nationalist position.
Clearly, yes, but it’s not an extreme nationalist position unless you’re saying that all nationalism (basically, by position which sees value in nation-states, and doesn’t hold that the only desirable end goal is a world entirely without them) is by definition extreme.
Which is a bit like a hardline communist claiming that the Liberal Democrats are ‘capitalist extremists’ because they don’t think that all private property should be abolished.
On a continuum where zero is ‘totally internationalist, no-borders, world government’ and 100 is extreme nationalism, leaving the EU is maybe… 75? 80? Definitely nationalist, but not the most extreme nationalist position possible.
Andrew Hickey: Not just a compromise between Liberal Leavers but between people who voted remain and leave. “You are offering no concession” we are, we are offering a softer Brexit. “You are still talking about leaving the EU” well yes because thats what we voted to do. The main thing is that looks at all leave options as the same simply because they aren’t inside the EU. That is not the case, EFTA+EEA membership is very different from a no deal Brexit.
“not the most extreme nationalist position possible” and “not extreme nationalism” are two very different things.
“Supporting Brexit *is* a nationalist position”. “Clearly, yes…” I wouldn’t agree that it is always nationalist though. It will help the UK to have a more global voice in global bodies which I see as internationalist. I am in-favour of more cooperation between countries through bodies like the WTO, UNECE, CODEX etc.
Quick point, you don’t get to choose the version of Brexit you get, to imply you do is nieve in the extreme. You will get Brexit as given, you are unlikely to like it.
Andrew Hickey
“So by that logic anyone against privatisation of the NHS, or supports renationalisation of the railways is a far right neo nazi, because the BNP and National Front happen to back those positions, and thus they are on the same side as the BNP and National Front?”
No, because those positions are not, in themselves, Nazi positions. Supporting Brexit *is* a nationalist position.
That depends on how you define nationalism surely? There are Brexiteers who wish to join NAFTA instead, or have multinational corporations have greater say in the running of the country. They cannot in any way be described as nationalists. Corporatists or Atlanticists maybe, but not nationalists, as they believe in giving up sovereignty to ISDS tribunals or whatnot.
Equally the SNP, Sinn Fein and Plaid would describe themselves as a nationalist parties despite being pro EU. Are they nationalists? The French would consider themselves fairly nationalist, but are in the EU.
Equally countries like Canada are not in the EU and not particularly nationalist in the way say the French are, and in fact have had a multiculturalism policy for years.
Nationalism is a wide ranging concept, and doesn’t simply mean outside of the EU.
“52% of the public voted for Brexit.”
No they didn’t. 26.8% of the public voted for Brexit. 28.6% were not allowed to vote because they were young or immigrants (in other words, those members of the public who are most affected by the result). 19.8% chose not to vote (which we can take as a “don’t know” or “don’t care”). And 24.8% voted against.
Don’t know / don’t care have never counted in any election or referendum. Immigrants and those under 18 can’t vote in General Elections either – and they are most affected by decisions made by elected governments, so no difference there.
Ultimately 52% of people who are allowed and chose to vote, voted out, regardless of being pedantic about it. In the same way the Tories got 43% at the last General Election, regardless of the fact I despise the Tories.
Daniel Henry: “In your first paragraph you say you prefer the Icelandic model to Norway, but in the last you say we should go for the Norway model. Typo”? In essence they are the same thing, the Norway model is just the most commonly used example so I used it so people knew what I was taking about, the ‘Iceland model’ is rarely mentioned. Iceland is only really different in that it has used safeguard measures but they are both EFTA+EEA members so essentially the same thing.
frankie: “Quick point, you don’t get to choose the version of Brexit you get, to imply you do is nieve in the extreme. You will get Brexit as given, you are unlikely to like it”. Parliament can decide that it wants to pursue soft Brexit so not really. I voted for leave knowing hard Brexit would be an option and I chose leave over remain. Now I am campaigning for what I see as the consensus Brexit and for the me the best option.
“not the most extreme nationalist position possible” and “not extreme nationalism” are two very different things.
True. However, assuming that there are some non-extreme nationalist positions (that is, you don’t think that any nationalism is by definition an extreme position), it’s debatable whether just the idea of leaving the EU is extreme or not.
If we take the 0-to-100 scale of nationalism, perhaps the ‘extremes’ are below 15 (‘international extremists’ who want a world totally without borders, see a ‘world government’ as desirable, etc) and above 85, meaning that Brexit, on about 75-80, is quite nationalist but not extreme nationalist?
Iceland is only really different in that it has used safeguard measures but they are both EFTA+EEA members so essentially the same thing.
What about Switzerland? It’s in the EFTA too.
As all three have different, bespoke deals with the EU, perhaps we could go for a bespoke deal too, in the EFTA with the best aspects of the Swiss, Icelandic and Norwegian deals, but not identical to any of them?
I agree that EEA/EFTA is very different from a hard Brexit, but it’s very much an inferior alternative to remaining in the EU. To me, it’s an absolute last resort if the Red-Blue coalition are determined to pull us out of the EU, but it’s not the option I would want and not the reason I joined the Lib Dems. I’d rather EFTA than no deal, but ironically we really would be losing control.
Interestingly, many Leavers I know voted Leave on the understanding we would be staying in the EEA somehow. Some of those are now the most vocal and hardcore anti-Brexit campaigners I’ve met, because they insist it is not what they believed they were voting for and they now want it stopped.
Oh, and please can we quit saying 80+% voted for hard Brexit in the last election? They did nothing of the sort: Brexit wasn’t high on most people’s agenda, thinking it’s a “done deal”, and most people voted Red or Blue purely to stop Blue or Red. Indeed, there are a lot of (especially younger) Labour voters who were convinced Labour was opposed to Brexit, when the reverse is very much the case. They’re not happy, and we need to convince them to ditch Labour and work with us instead.
John Chandler: “…but ironically we really would be losing control” not really more the place we make the decisions changes from the EU to global bodies. On the topic of “80+%” of voters backing hard Brexit party’s it’s more to do with the fact people are being given little choice but to back that message. After the last election I seen no prospect of Corbyn being kicked out and I also don’t see any prospect of a Tory remain supporter taking over. Thus the UK is heading for the exit door because apart from the Lib Dems there isn’t much of an alternative. Thus the need for a soft Brexit if there is going to be a Brexit is Connor’s point.
I’ve got to thank commentators here because after hours upon hours of debating with Torrin Wilkins I thought that he supported leave because the EU is a fundamentally flawed institution whose ability to reform is dubious at best but apparently its because hes an extreme nationalist, can’t imagine how well you must know him if I after all my hours talking to him couldn’t figure this out.
I think Torrin’s conclusion is broadly right “Brexit is not going to be a single event and even if during the two-year negotiations we completely drop out of the single market we should aim for the Norway model.”
The UK has had the benefit of being able to remain a full member of the EU while being able to retain its own currency and opt out of the Schengen agreement. This special treatment is likely to become an impediment to the kind of reform and political integration the EU needs. It has been clear for some time that there needs to be a two tier structure that recognises the core EU is comprised of the Eurozone counties and those on a path to membership of the Euro. Our place as a non-euro member in a two-tier EU is probably best formalised via the Norway option.
James makes a valid point when he says “we need a root and branch reform of working conditions for those at the bottom as a firewall against extremism. In short `what does it mean to be a British citizen/worker/student that is over and above being a non-British one`. Although, I would argue that this is a failure to deal with the consequences of globalisation on those at the lower end of the labour market, it remains the case that the argument/perception has not been effectively refuted that freedom of movement jeopardises jobs and/or lowers pay.
Connor Docwra makes a sensible argument “..(we) should do whatever (we can) to try and sway the course of brexit towards a softer brexit that keeps us in the Single Market as an absolute necessity “This is in keeping with the thinking on much of the business community (as expressed by the CBI).
Vince Cable has recently expressed the view that Brexit may never happen. There will almost certainly be an extended transition period through to the next scheduled election in 2022. Whether Brexit happens or not, the EU is on a path to reform that will coalesce around meeting the common needs of the Eurozone countries. We will need to be prepared to deal wit this reality.
I think many of the comments here are well over the top in their criticisms of the author. Telling him to leave the party is wholly illiberal. I am against nuclear weapons and think our policy on trident is terrible but it does not follow I should be asked to leave. What remained can’t get their heads round is that in a form of democracy ie direct democracy a majority voted to leave. Yes I think they were wrong to vote that way. Yes I think – but do not know for certain – that there will be big problems BUT they still voted for it in a democratic election.
Connor Docwra: “can’t imagine how well you must know him if I after all my hours talking to him couldn’t figure this out”. I hide it well ;). In all seriousness though it is really not helping when people try to generalise about leave voters and call them nationalist and then try to have a debate about whether I am an extremist, normal or non-extreme nationalist. I am none of the above.
david: Completely agree no one is going to agree with party policy 100% and there is no point in leaving due to just one disagreement.
Torrin
You are a very brave man and as a fellow Brexiteer I would like to encourage you. However, you are wrong to believe that various Brexits are available. Brexit means leaving the EU Treaties, including the Single Market and the Customs Union. Breakfast may come in many forms, but Brexit comes in only one.
Keep up the good work!
William
Brexit means leaving the EU Treaties,
Yes…
including the Single Market and the Customs Union
… but no. It’s clearly possible to be in the single market, or the customs union, given there are already countries in both of those situations (the EFTA states, and Turkey, respectively).
Whether it’s desirable or not is another matter (I’d say it’s desirable to by in the single market, undesirable to be in the customs union, so we should be aiming for ETFA membership) but it’s clearly possible.
Sorry, insert ‘without being signed up to the EU treaties’ between ‘It’s clearly possible to be in the single market, or the customs union’ and ‘, given there are already countries in both of those situations’.
Why ? Britain already has a bunch of Pro-Brexit Parties, we are the only real alternative. I just dont see the point of this & if you are claiming to be anything more than an isolated fringe in The Party then I strongly object.
Wow. And Caron said it might be a bit quiet while she was away…
Dav
Its clearly possible ( and not desirable) to be in the Single Market ( not so sure about Customs Union — Turkey is not really a member) but that’s not what we voted on. We voted to leave the EU in its entirety and the debate centred around “taking back control” of our law, judicial system, and borders. None of that is possible in the Single Market.
Perhaps you were in a different referendum from me Dav.
paul barker: I would personally expand on “Pro-Brexit Parties” and say pro had Brexit parties. The question is what alternative do we offer, for me I prefer soft Brexit. As Richard Easter pointed out “Even 30% of Liberal Democrat voters voted Leave”. We are a minority but still a significant share of Lib Dem voters.
William Ross: We voted to leave the EU and now it is about what relationship we have with the EU. EFTA+EEA is an option as non-EU Norway has clearly shown. The debate itself was just on the question of leaving the EU, we knew they couldn’t promise any specific kind of Brexit becuase we didn’t know who would be in government after the UK voted to leave. On the subject of ““taking back control” of our…borders” the link in the article shows how we can do just that inside the single market.
We voted to leave the EU in its entirety and the debate centred around “taking back control” of our law, judicial system, and borders. None of that is possible in the Single Market.
Are you sure? Does Switzerland not have control of its law, judicial system and borders?
For instance, unless I misunderstand, being in the ETFA would allow us to selectively apply EU regulations on products which were to be exported, while setting our own standards for domestic products, which is precisely what the Leave vote was about, wasn’t it?
Torrin
The article which you attach is interesting and I will need more time to digest it. As other correspondents suggest I think that a rule fashioned for tiny Liechtenstein is unlikely to apply to the massive UK. Might not France be next? The concept of the EU as a single political entity requires free movement. Why did the EU concede nothing to Cameron on free movement? I do not think this works but it is interesting.
Even if you could cure free movement I would still be for exiting the Single Market.
Thanks
William
Torrin, I voted remain, would do again, but think the EU deeply flawed and dislike the party’s one size fits all attitude, and welcome your efforts , and second , Conor above in criticising those herein who are patronising !
I too agree that it is fine for Liberal Democrats to make the case for leaving the EU.
The problem is this article hasn’t made it. There is little argument that leaving the EU is better than staying, rather there is the claim that this way of leaving is not so bad as that way of leaving. Why is leaving a good idea?
About all that you have as a positive “advantage” is immigration.
Now, if the only advantage of your proposal is that it keeps foreigners out then you need to take a long hard look at your proposal.
Not that your proposal actually does much to keep out foreigners. The Liechtenstein “immigration” exception is an exception in exceptional circumstances: a tiny country with a tiny population that is too small to allow substantial immigration and small enough for the exception not to undermine the four freedoms as a whole. Neither is the case with the UK. The statement that countries can trigger safeguarding measures “when they want and for however long they want” is misleading. That “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties” are not defined does not mean they are whatever a country wants and “restricted with regard to their scope and duration to what is strictly necessary in order to remedy the situation” does not equal “however long they want”
The way of leaving put forward also leaves a lot to be desired. Accepting laws relating to the single market is no small thing. It isn’t just the labelling of bananas: the working time directive is implemented in Norway. If we have a “Norway option” we will be subject to laws, in areas as important as workers’ rights, that we do not make.
Norway also finds itself needing to co-operate with the EU on border management, policing, security and so on. In these areas, again, in needs to do what has been decided by others.
The people of the United Kingdom make the laws that are followed in the United Kingdom via the government’s representation in the European Council, it’s appointees in the Commission and by the directly elected European Parliament. Your proposal looks to sacrifice that, risking calamity if the process is hijacked by the ideologues of left and right (i.e. those actually implementing it), for what is little more than a purely formal claim of “Brexit”.
Better to drop the whole thing and exit from Brexit.
Dav
Switzerland is not in the Single Market ( but is in EFTA) and has a complex sui generis relationship with the EU. It has to accept free movement and ( I believe) significant EU law plus a major role for the ECJ. Switzerland is not a desirable Brexit model. If we were in the Single Market we would have to apply EU commercial and industrial law to our whole economy even though the EU trade represents only about 10% of our GDP.
I can tolerate people who think there is a better way of implementing internationalism than being members of the EU, but please don’t claim it is a compromise between remain and leave.
If you want the kind of brexit talked about here, then you really need to be talking to Conservatives who are the most likely to side with you and also that is the party with the most control over the brexit process.
If you care about the Liberal Democrats more than you care about Leave then you ought to recognise your position is damaging to the party.
I just see Tony Lloyd`s intervention and I fully adopt his arguments.
I cannot believe that even the head of Liberal Leave supports the myth that is ‘soft Brexit’. We were all told by the remain campaign that a vote to leave meant leaving the single market, and if the EU could be reformed then Cameron would have been offered decent reforms before the referendum.
Fundamentally, a Liberal Leave is a contradiction in terms, as is a left-wing (or “jobs-first”) Brexit.
It’s a matter of law that Brexit removes rights from people. It is downright unethical to hold a referendum to remove peoples’ rights in the first place.
That said, I’d love to hear the liberal case for stripping my European citizenship and its associated rights without my consent.
Liberal Democrat policy is set out in the motion adopted at conference in 2016 https://www.libdems.org.uk/conference-autumn-16-f27-europe
That policy sets out the following priorities for the negotiations
a. Protection of acquired rights, including the right to remain, of citizens of other EU member states residing in the UK, and of UK citizens residing elsewhere in the EU.
b. Membership of the Single Market, with its ‘four freedoms’ of freedom of movement for workers, free movement of goods, free movement of capital and freedom to provide services..
c. Protecting freedom of movement, so that British citizens retain the right to live and work throughout the EU.
d. Maintaining environmental protection.
e. Keeping the high level of health, safety, consumer protection, employment and equalities standards.
f. Ensuring effective law enforcement and judicial co-operation.
g. Protecting British business and jobs.
h. Promoting scientific cooperation and funding for research.
i. Encouraging travel and tourism.
The policy commits to giving the British people the final say through a referendum on whether the terms of the deal agreed for the withdrawal of Britain from the EU should be accepted, while committing the Liberal Democrats to continue to campaign for the UK to remain a member of the EU.
Article 50 has been triggered and consequently Libdem parliamentarians have to focus on securing the priorities (as above) in the brexit negotiations.
While the party continues to argue that any deal will not be as beneficial as continued EU membership, the policy explicitly leaves this determination to the general public in a referendum. Consequently, the pre-referendum arguments being rerun here are over. Libdem policy is to put to the public a choice between continued EU membership and a new deal. If the new arrangements can substantively meet the priorities detailed here that is a perfectly valid position for any Libdem member to campaign for. The referendum is a choice between remaining as a member of the EU (perhaps under slightly altered terms) or accepting the terms of any deal offered by the EU for a relationship as a non-EU member.
A foundation of being Liberal is that free trade is the way to prosperity for all in the long term.
The means to achieving free trade may be within the EU or outside the EU. Whilst the EU has free trade in goods (if not services) it is also very protectionist against non -EU countries eg the Common Agricultural Policy.
So it is perfectly valid for a free trade Liberal Democrat to believe that Brexit is the way to achieve free trade as the EU is holding us back from free trade agreements with 85% of the World outside the EU.
Brexit supporters have just as valid a place in the Lib Dems as Remain supporters.
It would appear as though Torrin Wilkins has confused Liberal Democrat with Libertarian. There are only two kinds of Brexit, stupid right wing version and stupid left wing version neither of which will work. Staying in the EU and building on the UK’s potential influence is the rational choice. It is a pity that in the past (and present), UK governments have spent more time blaming the EU for everything ratheer than properly engaging with the other 27 nations and building a consensus of understanding back home in the UK.
Sarah Noble is kind of Remainer who fascinates me. She talks of rights being taken away. I found myself an EU citizen without even being consulted! Elites in Westminster just decided they were doing it. They might as well have made me a North American citizen! Democracy? Constitution? Sarah` s rights after Brexit will be decided by a properly elected UK government not Brussels oligarchs. We will then be an independent sovereign country and can vote for rights as we wish.
@ Torrin Wilkins
(I have not come across your unusual name before – “little hills” Do you speak Gaelic?)
@ Andrew Hickey
I am disappointed by your tone, by all means argue that Brexit will be bad for the UK and the best thing for us is to stay in the EU, but you have is a hard-line position because you will accept no compromise. There are compromises that the EU could make to assist us in persuading the British people that they will be better off in the EU than out, but I think you reject them. There are costs to staying in the EU to say otherwise is just silly. Being in the EU didn’t feel like a compromise to those who felt it worked against them.
@ James
Some members of the Liberal Democrats do have knowledge and experience of what it is like to live “at the sharp end” and the JSA and ESA systems. And some do wish to reform the JSA and ESA system more radically than our policy.
You are correct that within a free movement of people area there needs to be more invention to obtain economic equality across the area, or you end up with an area such as London and the south-east of England pulling people in from the other areas, or in the EU the population problems of Lithuania.
@ Bob Sayer
Of course the EU needs reforming but the only reform I could see in our 2014 policy was to end the Parliament meeting in two places. None of us are going to forget Nick Clegg saying that the EU will continue much as it is into the future during his debates with Nigel Farage.
@ Laurence Cox
We do not only have one policy. It is correct and proper for any member to stay within the party and argue for it to change its policy where they feel it is wrong. In the general election we obtained 13% of the 48% Remain vote and 7% of the 52% Leave vote as well as 4% of the Didn’t vote vote. That means we received 6.24% of the 48% and 3.64% of the 52%. Therefore about a third of our voters voted Leave and I expect still support Leave.
@ Stephen Kelly
It you are not a liberal or social democrat and the only issue you are really interested in is remaining in the EU I am not sure you should be a member of the party. I refer you to the following Articles:
“3.1 Membership of the Party is open to all persons who agree with its fundamental values and objectives …”
“1.2 The objectives of the Party shall be:
(a) …
(b) to seek to achieve the objects set forth in the Preamble to this Constitution;
(c) ….”
I found myself an EU citizen without even being consulted
There really should have been a referendum on the Maastricht treaty, which introduced the concept of ‘EU citizenship’ (which is a really weird idea when you think about it: how can you be a citizen of something that isn’t a country?).
Michael,
I really don’t think you should ask people to leave the party. I agree not at all with Torrin or William but it’s not up to me to ask them to leave, nor to judge if they are Liberals. I can judge if they are wrong and on Brexit I believe they are.
It is self evident that while Brexiteers believe leaving the EU is a good thing, they all seem to differ on why this is the case or what destination we should be travelling too. A recipe for disaster what ever way you look at it.
@ Sarah Noble
“Jobs-first” Brexit
or
Safety-first car crash
Environment-first pollution
Sobriety-first binge-drinking
Dav,
I have just read plenty about citizenship on good old Wikipedia.. Opinions differ widely, but given that the EU has a governmental system, a Parliament, and a set of rights that apply to people who are part of the EU that do not apply to people who are not, I see nothing strange or contradictory about EU citizenship. Indeed I am proud to have dual citizenship, of the EU and of Britain, I like the EU passport, and I very much appreciate the rights I have at the moment through the EU.
One of the most upsetting things about Brexit is when German friends tell me they no longer feel welcome in this country because people have rejected common citizenship with them. I think that EU citizenship has helped heal the wounds and guilts of WW2 for many many people. Do not underestimate the appeal of EU citizenship!
Michael BG: I sadly don’t speak Gaelic 🙁 but maybe one day I will learn it.
There’s a difference between the granting of citizenship and the removal of citizenship. Northern Irish people were granted a right to Irish citizenship through the Good Friday Agreement, and indeed, Unionists seem to be using said right to insulate themselves from a Brexit they supported.
On the other hand, removal of someone’s citizenship without their consent is a removal of rights of said citizenship, and is generally seen as not the done thing in modern Western democracies. When Theresa May wanted the power to make terrorism suspects stateless, 76% of LDV readers opposed the bill. I’d imagine, for law-abiding British suspects, that number will be much higher.
And it’s not up for debate that the mere act of triggering Article 50 will cause the loss of rights of British residents and citizens; it’s settled law. It’s the entire reason why Theresa May had to get Parliament’s consent to trigger Brexit in the first place.
Tony Lloyd
And America-first Donald Trump?
William Ross: “I think that a rule fashioned for tiny Liechtenstein is unlikely to apply to the massive UK” that is why the safeguard measures as they are not specific to tiny Liechtenstein but open to all EFTA+EEA members.
Tony Lloyd: “Not that your proposal actually does much to keep out foreigners”. Thats more a guess about what I may think than what I actually think. Connor Docwra summed up my argument well: “Torrin Wilkins has been a member of the Liberal Democrats far longer than I have through far tougher times than myself yet because of our belief in different issues he is continuously derided for not being a liberal. Torrin’s lack of support for freedom of movement is the same as the reason for his lack of support of the EU because while the ideals of federalisation and free movement are both liberal as we have agreed, both institutions are not in their current form liberal (even I someone who vehemently supports both can see this). Torrin has the audacity to believe that a European, an Asian, a south American and an Australasian are of the exact same worth and to some in the party because this runs up against freedom of movement it makes Torrin less of a liberal instead of more. So if they are of equal worth Torrin has come to the logical conclusion that freedom of movement must either extend to all of them or none of them otherwise certain people have different rights, a fundamentally illiberal concept, and in a display of rational utilitarianism again at home to liberalism he has decided it should extend to none of them…”. Will deal with safeguard measures next.
Sarah Noble. I think that you are mistaken in asserting that imposing or if you prefer granting citizenship without consent is fundamentally different from removing it. This is because citizenship implies obligations as well as rights. In some countries voting is compulsory, in others military service is compulsory. In either case imposing citizenship without consent criminalises those who do not wish to vote or to serve. Admittedly neither UK nor EU citizenship those types of obligations at the moment although the UK has used conscription in the past.
In any case perhaps you should ask a Scottish Nationalist or Sinn Fein member how they feel about UK citizenship being imposed on them by birth?
William Ross: On immigration control inside the single market Liechtenstein is a tiny exception yes but that is more used in the article as precedent than anything else.
On Safeguard measures the link attached gives quite a few of the answers. “The statement that countries can trigger safeguarding measures “when they want and for however long they want” is misleading”. Therefore I first refer you to the bit that says: ” there is no specific time limitation. This contrasts with the only safeguard measures written into Chapter 4 of the Treaty of the European Union (Article 66, TEU) on Capital and payments…”. They are triggered unilaterally by an EFTA+EEA member and they can do this when they want to as: “The rules for its use, set out in Article 113, state that it cannot normally be used without first giving at least one month’s notice. Only in “exceptional circumstances” can immediate action be taken…”. Logically, any provision which has within it an “emergency clause”, for use only in exceptional circumstances, cannot in itself be an emergency measure”. This both shows it isn’t just for emergency’s etc. as it has the clause to be used in an emergency separately but that they can trigger it when they want as it is up to the country when the trigger it as it is they who do it not the EU.
“That “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties” are not defined does not mean they are whatever a country wants” but it is up to them to decide if they have met the criteria as they are the ones who trigger it.
Hope that has answered the question but if there is anything I have not explained or haven’t mentioned would be happy to answer any questions.
Lorenzo Cherin: Thank-you for that, I also disagree with the one size fits all idea, we will always have areas, big or small, that we disagree on.
I strongly support remaining in the EU, but I also value the tradition in this party of welcoming people who disagree with the party line. So I’m glad Torrin Wilkins has published this piece.
As a hard Brexit is, in effect, supported by the leaderships of both Labour and the Tories, those who support something like the Norway option are temporary allies.
In my opinion, if the electorate had been presented with a choice between Norway and remaining in the EU, they’d have voted to remain. If they’d been presented with a choice between the hard Brexit we are faced with and remaining in the EU, they’d have voted to remain. They only voted for Leave because they believed those who claimed we could leave, have good access to the single market, control over immigration, and no serious consequences.
Over the next year, we’re going to hear many more examples, like EuroAtom, which will show the assurances of the Leave campaigns were false.
My hope is that, then, the electorate will turn decisively against Brexit. If so, there’s a small chance a new Referendum would be possible. In that case, I’d like to see a preferential vote with three options:
– the hard brexit that’s been negotiated
– the Norway model
– remaining in the EU
I’d then expect the result to be to remain in the EU.
George Kendall: “As a hard Brexit is, in effect, supported by the leaderships of both Labour and the Tories, those who support something like the Norway option are temporary allies”. My thoughts exactly, I now work with people who are remain supporters becuse we have ended up with a common goal which it the ‘Norway option’. I do however disagree that we can predict what would have happened if we had the Norway option against remain. The leave campaign abandon the idea and never really fought for it because of the usual thing about free movement, I also feel more MP’s would have backed leave as remain MP’s would know that was the direction the UK would head in and leave MP’s would see it as the best of the two options. But hey thats just speculation.
George Kendall – “…..but I also value the tradition in this party of welcoming people who disagree with the party line.” It’s a pretty fundamental disagreement though, isn’t it? The Lib Dems have always, at least as far back as I can recall, been in favour of EU membership, and Vince Cable has recently made it crystal clear that the Party’s policy going forward is to oppose Brexit. That surely leaves Torrin in a bit of a pickle.
For instance, Torrin, at the next General Election will you be campaigning for the Lib Dems AND in favour of some compromise form of Brexit? Like others have said I have no wish to see you leave the Party, but I cannot see how your views are compatible with continued membership: perhaps Labour have a position closer to your own than the Lib Dems?
michael dowling: “It would appear as though Torrin Wilkins has confused Liberal Democrat with Libertarian”. There are many types of libertarian and I am not any of them. The face is you are trying to guess my ideology by using one of my views.
Frankie: ”they all seem to differ on why this is the case or what destination we should be travelling too”. I always ask do you want the EU to remain the same, integrate into a single country or less integration. Leave or remain someone is always going to be unhappy with what happens next.
So are my views compatible with continued membership? I want to give up nuclear weapons and spend trident money on other things. The party has never agreed. I will continue to try and get the party to change. Should I join the greens? No . I am a liberal. I could make a very liberal argument for leaving Europe based on decentralisation, accountability and democracy but I won’t go there. There is certainly room in this party for the likes of Torrin
Yeovil Yokel: Believe me having been a member of the party since 2013 I have had plenty of time to think about this. It is fundamental due to our current situation yes but I don’t feel this will always be the case. The main issue is that I see no other home for myself. I see myself fitting in with neither Labour or the Torys, not even on Brexit where I would still disagree with both of their 2017 manifestos, both of which peruse a hard Brexit.