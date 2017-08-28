Remembering Donald Gorrie

I think it is always important to remember those people who built strong foundations for the party during the exceptionally lean times of the 50s and 60s – and look to what we can learn from them right now.

This weekend, Facebook reminded me that it was 5 years since Donald Gorrie died. A councillor for quarter of a century, then MP and MSP, he built the foundations for our strength in Edinburgh West today.

At the time, I wrote this on my own blog:

Sadly, I never knew him that well, although, of course, I admired from afar his work on issues like sectarianism, alcohol, third party right of appeal in planning decisions and showing how STV would work in the Scottish Parliament. He was a good role model of how to behave when you’re in a coalition you’re not really happy with. He was never destructive, but he spoke up when he wasn’t happy and spent his time developing ideas. He had that winning combination of the sharpest of minds, the most liberal of hearts and the most determined of mindsets.

There are many other tributes to him in that post as well.

I put some of them into a Storify thingy.

Donald’s wife Astrid has helped to get Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Cllr Gillian Gloyer and Christine Jardine MP elected in Edinburgh West.

On polling day in June, I handed over a shift at a polling station to Donald’s grandson.

People still come in to the office and say how fantastic Donald was, 10 years after he left public office.

That’s some legacy.

If you have memories of Donald, please feel free to share them in the comments.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings