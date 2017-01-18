Natalie Chindipha

REMINDER: Alderdice Review – Call for evidence. Deadline Friday 20th January

By | Wed 18th January 2017 - 9:42 am

This is a reminder that the call for evidence for the Alderdice Review is still open. The independent inquiry, currently being led by Lord Alderdice, is an examination into the processes and culture within the party, with a specific emphasis on race and ethnicity.

Below are some of the key questions and issues the inquiry is investigating:

1. Are there barriers to participation for BAME members? If so, what and where are they?

2. Do barriers differ in different parts of the party?

3. How effective are existing mechanisms/procedures in addressing the issue?

4. Does the Party do enough to engage with BAME voters and ensure accessibility for potential BAME members?

5. What further steps should, or could, be taken by the Party to address the issues identified in this review

If you would like to submit evidence, please do so by this Friday (20 January 2017), evidence can be sent to either [email protected] or [email protected]  or in hard copy to

Professor, the Lord Alderdice FRCPsych

Millbank House

House of Lords,

London SW1A 0PW

All submissions will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

You can find out more about the Review here. 

* Natalie Chindipha has been Diversity & Talent Support Manager since July 2016. She works within the Diversity Team at LDHQ to support and encourage diversity initiatives across the party.

