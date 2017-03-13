Rennie and Farron react to Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on the second independence referendum

It looks like either a second referendum on Scottish Independence in 5 years is on its way. Either that or an indefinite stalemate between the Tory Government in London (who must give permission for the vote) and Nicola Sturgeon’s nationalist government in Edinburgh.

This was inevitable ever since the Brexit vote. That a large majority of Scots voted to remain in the EU was always going to lead us to this place. Nicola Sturgeon built a very big tent in the hours after the result was declared but she and her ministers spent the rest of the Summer dismantling it piece by piece. They talked about independence incessantly. Now, they’re a nationalist government. They are not going to give up on independence because they lost a vote any more than I’m going to give up on the EU.

You have to govern for all of your people, though and, at the moment, there is no sign that anything like a majority of the Scottish people want an independence referendum. For many, relationships from the division and polarisation of the last one are only just healing over.

Willie Rennie and Tim Farron have both been reacting to today’s announcement. Willie said:

The SNP have been working towards this announcement for months. They have been determined to contrive a way to ignore their promise that 2014 was ‘once in a generation’. There is no wide public support for a new and divisive referendum. Scottish Liberal Democrats stood on a manifesto to oppose a divisive referendum and we will do that. The big concern is that the SNP’s policy risks leaving Scotland outside of the EU and outside of the UK. The First Minister refused to state that Scotland would be a full EU member under her plan.The SNP have airbrushed membership of the EU from their independence plans. That will let down all those who support the EU. That is the worst possible result for jobs, trade and security.

From a UK perspective, Tim added:

Being outside both would be the worst of all worlds for Scotland.

So what happens now? Well, next week, the Scottish Parliament will vote on whether to seek that Section 30 Order. The SNP and the Greens will both vote for it and everyone else will vote against.

Then the Tories can do one of four things:

Allow the referendum to go ahead to the SNP’s timescale

Tell the SNP they need to do it after Brexit is out of the way or some other caveat, like winning a pro indy majority. I wonder if the SNP would put that to an early election….

Decide to hold one themselves (unlikely but not impossible)

Refuse point blank to let them have one.

The first would make a mockery out of the “Ruth Davidson for a strong opposition” leaflets. All of the options mean a prolonged period of uncertainty for the Scottish economy. If the referendum goes ahead to the SNP’s plans, we’d have spent 5 of the past 10 years with this dominating our discourse. What environment is that for business?

What we do know is what the Liberal Democrats are going to do – vote against. Anything else would be ridiculous given that we gave ourselves no wiggle room in the very last line of our 2016 manifesto.

We will not support a second referendum on independence in the next parliamentary term. Full stop.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings