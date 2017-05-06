Rennie, Cole-Hamilton and Campbell launch Christine Jardine’s campaign to take back Edinburgh West

You know that wonderful post-election Saturday morning feeling, that you can lie in bed for a bit longer and you don’t have to rush off and do anything? When you can lie about all day reading trashy novels and drinking gin and tonic in the sunshine?

Well, it will be lovely when we get it in 5 weeks’ time.

Today, we had to drag our weary limbs out of bed sooner than we would have liked and head out campaigning.

In my case, it was to the Edinburgh West campaign launch. Regular readers will know that last week, the Edinburgh West campaign moved into the old SNP office next door to what is now Alex Cole-Hamilton’s constituency office.

Some considerable pleasure was taken in removing the giant poster of Nicola Sturgeon on the window. It has now been replaced with this:

So, this morning the office was jam packed with party members, including our new councillors Kevin Lang, Louise Young and Hal Osler, a film crew making the party election broadcast, a bunch of photographers and Tom Gordon, political editor of the Sunday Herald.

A trio of parliamentarians came to encourage us to keep going and win the seat. There was some entertaining banter between Willie Rennie and Alex Cole-Hamilton as they compared notes about the success of the council campaigns on their local patches. The honours were split as Willie could boast a higher vote share while Alex could boast that Kevin had the highest vote of any councillor in Scotland since 1994. With over 6000 first preferences, it was a good thing we ran two candidates in that ward. I remember warning him it was a risk. What do I know?

Standing on a chair, Alex told us we could beat the SNP in Edinburgh West.

Christine talked about all those Lib Dem parliamentarians who had built up that tradition of service locally – Donald Gorrie, Margaret Smith, John Barrett, Mike Crockart – and how people had been poorly served by the nationalists.

And then it was Ming’s turn:

By the time Willie got to speak there was little else for him to say than to tell us to get off our backsides and get out there delivering leaflets.

That gin and tonic in the sun is going to have to wait for another few weeks. Maybe I’ll be able to fit in the odd trashy novel, though.

