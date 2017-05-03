Caron Lindsay

Rennie: Rape clause shows that the Tory mask has slipped & nasty party is nastier than ever

For the last few years, Ruth Davidson has painted herself as the acceptable face of the Tory Party. This time last year, she was an ardent Remainer willing to call out her London colleagues on human rights and the like. Now, she’s a hard brexiteer who is prepared to trivialise the effects of the dreadful family cap which prevents families claiming benefits or tax credits for more than two children – unless they can prove to the satisfaction of a civil servant that a third or subsequent child was conceived by rape.

To do that, women have to complete this shocking form and in the process disclose to a third party that they have been raped. This is information that they may never have shared with someone. What gets me is that someone had to draw up that form. The draft must have gone through various people who all signed it off? It seems incredible that nobody actually thought about the effect on the person filling it in. And what happens if some decision maker at the Department of Work and Pensions decides that somehow they aren’t eligible after all? Has anyone thought this through?

Anyway, tonight, Ruth Davidson made light of all of this, saying that all women had to do was “tick a box.”

Ruth Davidson is wrong to make out that  completing this form is a trauma free exercise. Imagine how you would feel writing down your child’s name & signing that their conception was non consensual. What would be going through your mind?

The Tories are bureaucratising the unacceptable and Ruth should be calling her colleagues out on it, not defending their actions.

Willie Rennie, who took part in the demonstration against the rape clause at Holyrood last week, slammed Davidson’s cavalier comments:

It is shameful that Ruth Davidson has sought to trivialise something so horrific as rape. This is not simply ticking a box. This is re-opening probably the most traumatic moment in someone’s life.

We need to abolish this policy and bring compassion back into the Welfare State.

This is the moment the Tory mask slipped.

The nasty party is back in business and nastier than ever.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • David Raw 3rd May '17 - 2:39pm

    Very glad you posted that, Caron, and well done Willie for saying it (along with Kez, Nicola and Alison Johnstone of the Greens).

