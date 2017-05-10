Caron Lindsay

Rennie: Scottish Lib Dem MPs will fight for their areas against the SNP government.

Willie Rennie has been up in the Highlands these past couple of days. Yesterday, he helped out in a restaurant and cocktail bar in Tain to launch Jamie Stone’s campaign for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross. Thankfully they didn’t let him make any fried rice. When he was a student he thought that you actually had to fry it like an egg.

Today, he’s visiting an ironing company in Dingwall (Lib Dems pressing forward – ed) as he launches Jean Davis’ campaign for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, Charles Kennedy’s old seat.

The thing about 54 Scottish seats at the moment is that they are all being failed in numerous ways from health to education to farming by the SNP Government at Holyrood, yet they are represented by SNP MPs who sign up to a code of conduct that they will not criticise the party . These areas need MPs who will stand up for them against what the SNP is doing.

This is a point that Willie will be pressing (sorry) home today. He said:

The NHS in the Highlands is under considerable strain and these figures show a multi-million pound shortfall on the SNP’s watch. Waiting times are increasing and people are being forced to travel long distances for essential treatment.

The SNP dismiss these problems and pretend everything is rosy while they deprive the NHS of the necessary funds to help tackle the problem. Imagine the difference we would see if the NHS in the Highlands hasn’t been shortchanged like it has been over the years.

With the Highlands crying out for a local champion the SNP have tunnel vision over their constitutional ambitions. Unlike the SNP, a Liberal Democrat MP will stick up for the region and reject a second divisive independence referendum. Only the Liberal Democrats can save the Highlands from the SNP.

UPDATE: And here is pressing forward to victory:

2 Comments

  • Sue Sutherland 10th May '17 - 2:26pm

    What all women need – a man who knows how to iron. Fortunately for Willie I’ve already got one!

  • Thomas Robinson 10th May '17 - 2:27pm

    Both Jamie Stone and Jean Davis failed even to get elected to the council a few days ago-and that under a PR system with multiple councillors being elected.

    Still, don’t let me disturb the fantasising.

