Rennie’s independence referendum risk: why it may well be a good thing

There’s a phrase that goes “Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.” I have sometimes said to Willie Rennie that I think he’s being too safe and that he needs to take more risks. He’s taken a pretty big one this morning by saying in no uncertain terms that Liberal Democrat MPs at Westminster will vote against a Section 3o order, the mechanism that would allow the SNP to hold another Scottish independence referendum. Certainly, the Tories will no longer be able to say, as they have been falsely alleging for the past year or so, that we have gone soft on independence. Showing Scots that they have a progressive pro UK party prepared to stick by its word is a good thing.
So why is this a risk? Well, there’s nothing more likely to get Scottish backs up than being told by Westminster that they can’t do something. If that actually happened, it might drive people to support having another referendum, even if they didn’t want to leave the UK. At the moment, though, every poll suggests an increasing number of Scots who don’t want to go through the divisive trauma of 2014 all over again. Willie’s announcement is very much in keeping with both our principles and public opinion. That’s actually a point that the didn’t make in his Sunday Politics Scotland interview, but worth pointing out.
Our party is and always has been a pro UK and pro EU party. We are against leaving the UK for all the same reasons that we are against leaving the EU – we believe in partnership and collaboration and see nationalism and isolationism as a recipe for disaster. We explicitly ruled out supporting another referendum on independence in our Holyrood manifesto last year and there is no way we could go back on that. Reneging on key manifesto promises has not gone so well for us before. It’s therefore entirely logical and consistent that we would oppose independence at every opportunity to do so.
The Tories have resolutely not said what they would do in the event of the Scottish Parliament voting in favour of an independence referendum. We will probably not find out until it happens. By laying out what Lib Dem MPs would do now, Willie is taking a bold step, calmly leading rather than reacting to events.
This has all come about because Nick Clegg, in the midst of an excellent visit to the Conference, gave an interview to the Herald in which he said:
I think it would be very difficult for any government of any composition in London to try and impose a fatwa on any move towards a referendum, if that was something which was being pushed, however unwelcome that is.
At least Nick was clear that the referendum was a bad idea, unlike Jeremy Corbyn, who said that he was fine with the idea of Indyref 2. Honestly, we have the Leader of the Opposition not really giving a damn about keeping the UK together now after he so famously didn’t give much of a damn about our place in the EU and actively voted against staying in the single market. I really do feel for my friends in the Scottish Labour Party, which is much more actively pro UK and pro EU when they are undermined like this.
So we had to say something. We could have waffled and prevaricated, but politics is conducted in primary colours with clear lines these days. What is there really to lose by being clear, especially when you are also being consistent with everything else you are saying?
There has been some super coverage of the Scottish Conference this weekend. Lib Dem’s job is to turn back the tide of division, said Holyrood magazine. His “emotional” case for the union was highlighted by the Scotsman. The BBC’s Brian Taylor, after perhaps a longer than necessary introduction on curling, said:
But back to the Lib Dems. They too appear curiously content, as if they had spent a few valuable minutes on the rink rather than squabbling with their chums about the wording of a rule change in standing orders.
They think they are relatively well placed in these troubled times, offering a combination of supporting both the UK and the EU. Those were, remember, the verdicts of the Scottish people in two plebiscites.
Not content with these glories, they seem to be anticipating a rerun in both cases. With different degrees of fervour. Willie Rennie, he who leads the Scottish party, says that indyref2 is unwanted and unnecessary.
Yet his speech was founded upon the presumption that such a ballot is coming reasonably soon. Perhaps he took his clue from the interview with me in which the first minister agreed that indyref2 was now “all but inevitable”. Or the many other interviews in which she has deployed comparable comments.
Either way, Mr Rennie says his party is ready for the fight. The economic case for independence, he said, is now less impressive, particularly in the light of oil figures.
But, he said, there was an emotional case for the Union too. He, Rennie W, was ready to deploy said argument. It was, he said, about “family, community and destiny”
Willie has made a pitch to be the standard bearer for the majority of the Scottish people, who favour being in the UK and the EU. We will have to wait and see whether that makes a difference to our still stubbornly low opinion poll ratings.
I think it is a gamble for the reasons Caron names, that nothing will wind up the nationalists more than being told no by Westminster, and we knew really that Nicola Sturgeon would jump on Brexit if we voted to leave. But we we’re also assured despite this, from Nicola Sturgeon that the referendum was going to be a once in a generation thing, and so I think (and so do the Scottish people it seems) that this is too soon and I’m in favour of Lib Dems telling her that.
As for whether this will get through parliament that is uncertain. Our MP’s will vote against, I expect the Tories to remember the full name of their party and vote against as a majority. I expect the SNP to vote for it of course but what of Labour, Corbyn doesn’t seem bothered as Caron says but he is incapable of controlling the PLP so who knows what they will do?
If the Scottish Parliament votes to have another referendum, then we should not oppose it in Westminster. I, gulp, agree with Nick.
Liberal Democrats are supposed to advocate the Claim of Right (to the extent that it is enshrined in our constitution). That mandate currently means being part of the UK and the EU. Any change in either circumstance needs the involvement of the Scottish people to resolve any disparity from their previously expressed wishes.
Had we followed this line of thinking it would have been truer to our roots, and allowed us a more solidly based attack on the SNP. If you believe in the Claim of Right then it’s not for the Scottish government to decide that e.g. being a member of the single market suffices to avoid the judgement of the Scottish people.
Precisely David. The time for campaigning for Scotland to be an integral part of a UK within the EU has gone. That particular ship has sailed. In the meantime, I suggest it does little for our cause to advocate a further referendum on the EU question while denying the same to the Scottish government.
Of course there are concerns I have with the independence question, not least the way in which the debate surrounding it is currently being framed. This particular strategy is risky, not only for the reasons Caron highlights but also because it makes us appear to be the very thing we claim we are not – a Unionist party.
Yes, Willie needs to take some risks, be distinctive and not be afraid of using emotional arguments. But they have to be the right arguments. It would also be a risk (to my mind one with a better potential for electoral success) to declare that Lib Dems believe in the right of Scotland to determine its own future, and re-emphasise our commitment to ensuring decision-making is done as locally as possible. Remember the Claim of Right, anyone?
As for the “economic case” – there’s some truth in it but the inescapable flip side is the rather obvious fact that the economic case for the Union is less impressive than it was in 2014. The Better Together case – that of Scotland’s economic future being safeguarded by the certainty of the UK’s EU membership – has completely evaporated.
As a Scot long away from Scotland but who keeps a weather eye on the place, I am hesitant to comment. But for what it’s worth, Willie Rennie’s strategy comes high risk. A recent poll produced a 50/50 split. Just one poll but the others have been broadly in the same territory. The Indy side moved its share from 35% to 45% in 2014 and has sustained that rating. Nicola Sturgeon will want a consistent run above 55%. If she gets that all others who stand in the way of a referendum will have the anti-democracy/will of the people argument thrown at them. And if the EU referendum means anything the Indy side can claim they, not the Liberal Democrats, stand for the 62%. Mrs May has let it be known that she will not block a referendum (but will want to call the date). Willie Rennie might be better focusing on the positives for the Union, which were very weak in 2014. My fellow Scots can be thrawn if they think there national pride is at steak and marginal voters could easily see the Liberal Democrats as standing in the way of self-determination. Andrew Page has the logic. How can we call for EURef2 but say no to the Scots in IndyRef2, particularly when they voted 62% on Europe?
Why is the Party against Scottish independence, particularly if Scots are taken out of the EU against their will?
I thought we were in favour of Devo Max. In my opinion Devo Max can be achieved either from a position of Scotland inside the UK or by making common agreement on shared gvernance from a position outside the UK.
I would like to see Lib Dems take a much more agnostic position on Scottish independence.
Martin, I think Caron is far too gung ho on this issue. Liberals and Lib Dems have for well over a century been in favour of the maximum degree of “home rule”. Now where that tips over into independence is a fine line, but what we have always been totally against is Unionism, which has for many years ben associated with the Tories (as have the DUP and other Unionists in Northern Ireland). Many well-known Lib Dems, and others, in Scotland have been pro-independence in recent times. What we should not be doing is just trotting along with the Tories as Ruth Davidson’s poodle. As in England, recent results have shown that given a choice, voters prefer the “real thing”
Good to see islands of sanity
Whatever decision the Lib Dems make is irrelevant in terms of numbers at Westminster. We know that the SNP will vote for indyref2 and Labour will support them (at least as long as Corbyn is leader). If the Tories oppose it, then it is lost regardless of which way our 9 MPs vote; if the Tories support it, then it is carried regardless of which way our 9 MPs vote. The only way in which our MPs could make a difference is if there is a significant revolt from Tory MPs in favour of indyref2, which IMO is as likely as pigs flying.
Willie is quite right that we should oppose any move towards indyref2, again IMO at least until the terms of Brexit are settled and the UK has left the EU. To support indyref2 now is to place Scottish voters in the same situation that UK voters were put into over Brexit, where they had to vote without knowing what one of the outcomes would be. Had the voters been asked to choose between accepting the Cameron deal and a hard Brexit with trade on WTO terms, the EU referendum might well have had a different outcome.
@Caron – “we believe in partnership and collaboration and see nationalism and isolationism as a recipe for disaster.” – That argument might have worked for the first referendum but it won’t work for the second. The obvious response for a pro-independence supporter is that anyone who opposes Scottish independence is merely opting to support UK nationalism, rather than Scottish nationalism. In addition, they can legitimately argue that UK nationalism is heading off to pursue a Brexit driven policy of isolationism, whereas the pro-independence supporters are the ones championing partnership and collaboration for Scotland within the EU. Hence the pro-independence people champion partnership and collaboration while the anti-independence people are championing narrow UK nationalism and isolationism as support for the former is now ipso facto support for the latter.
It is OK to vote in an undemocratic manner because we don’t have very many MPs and therefore it will not influence the outcome. I would stand on my own and be defeated 500/1 before I would compromise my values.
It’s worth remembering that a recent poll showed that 75% of Scots do not want another indy referendum prior to the conclusion of the EU dramas. The constant talk of whether or not there should be another one, and if and who would “stand in its way” is just another way for the SNP to keep the nationalists angry at other people.
Independence would cause huge problems for Scottish people, even if we were guaranteed back into the EU. To ignore this, or to allow a referendum that isn’t given the proper time and space to discuss this, is irresponsible.
It all sound nice and jolly, to “let” people have another referendum, but it would be damaging and we all know that, so why do something we all know to be damaging? Yes, the SNP would accuse of us this, that and the next thing, but they are doing that already, and would continue to do so. The constant hints at a referendum are designed to stir up trouble for pro-UK parties, and Corbyn has fallen into their trap. I feel sorry for Dugdale. She’s not the most competent of politicians, but she’s still young and IMO been getting better and superior to Corbyn (not hard), but then he opens his mouth without thinking and undermines her credibility. It seems that loyalty only works one way.
And a referendum on the terms of leaving the EU is not the same thing as re-running the Scottish referendum. If we were to be consistent, then in the case of “Yes” winning a future referendum, we’d be demanding a referendum on the final deal once it became known.
How can Westminster Lib Dem MPs block a 2nd Scottish referendum but push for a 2nd EU referendum?
Brexit is a clear change of circumstances for the union, so I think it’s hard to block a referendum. If it is unpopular then give the SNP enough metaphorical rope to hang themselves with it. Yes, there is a danger of Scottish Tories saying we are going soft on the union, but there’s no point in competing with the Tories for die-hard unionism.
Fiona
Can you give me a link to that survey.
What is risky about this, it just confirms to the average elector that we are just like the Conservatives and Labour, ie pro Union. They will not get out of 5th place and 4-6% with this sort of approach. I will keep saying this, the Scots party has to be viewed as strategically and policy wise different to the others in some way. Is Mr Rennie the person with that sort of vision? I hope so.