Rennie’s independence referendum risk: why it may well be a good thing

There’s a phrase that goes “Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.” I have sometimes said to Willie Rennie that I think he’s being too safe and that he needs to take more risks. He’s taken a pretty big one this morning by saying in no uncertain terms that Liberal Democrat MPs at Westminster will vote against a Section 3o order, the mechanism that would allow the SNP to hold another Scottish independence referendum. Certainly, the Tories will no longer be able to say, as they have been falsely alleging for the past year or so, that we have gone soft on independence. Showing Scots that they have a progressive pro UK party prepared to stick by its word is a good thing.

So why is this a risk? Well, there’s nothing more likely to get Scottish backs up than being told by Westminster that they can’t do something. If that actually happened, it might drive people to support having another referendum, even if they didn’t want to leave the UK. At the moment, though, every poll suggests an increasing number of Scots who don’t want to go through the divisive trauma of 2014 all over again. Willie’s announcement is very much in keeping with both our principles and public opinion. That’s actually a point that the didn’t make in his Sunday Politics Scotland interview, but worth pointing out.

Our party is and always has been a pro UK and pro EU party. We are against leaving the UK for all the same reasons that we are against leaving the EU – we believe in partnership and collaboration and see nationalism and isolationism as a recipe for disaster. We explicitly ruled out supporting another referendum on independence in our Holyrood manifesto last year and there is no way we could go back on that. Reneging on key manifesto promises has not gone so well for us before. It’s therefore entirely logical and consistent that we would oppose independence at every opportunity to do so.

The Tories have resolutely not said what they would do in the event of the Scottish Parliament voting in favour of an independence referendum. We will probably not find out until it happens. By laying out what Lib Dem MPs would do now, Willie is taking a bold step, calmly leading rather than reacting to events.

This has all come about because Nick Clegg, in the midst of an excellent visit to the Conference, gave an interview to the Herald in which he said:

I think it would be very difficult for any government of any composition in London to try and impose a fatwa on any move towards a referendum, if that was something which was being pushed, however unwelcome that is.

At least Nick was clear that the referendum was a bad idea, unlike Jeremy Corbyn, who said that he was fine with the idea of Indyref 2. Honestly, we have the Leader of the Opposition not really giving a damn about keeping the UK together now after he so famously didn’t give much of a damn about our place in the EU and actively voted against staying in the single market. I really do feel for my friends in the Scottish Labour Party, which is much more actively pro UK and pro EU when they are undermined like this.

So we had to say something. We could have waffled and prevaricated, but politics is conducted in primary colours with clear lines these days. What is there really to lose by being clear, especially when you are also being consistent with everything else you are saying?

There has been some super coverage of the Scottish Conference this weekend. Lib Dem’s job is to turn back the tide of division, said Holyrood magazine. His “emotional” case for the union was highlighted by the Scotsman. The BBC’s Brian Taylor, after perhaps a longer than necessary introduction on curling, said:

But back to the Lib Dems. They too appear curiously content, as if they had spent a few valuable minutes on the rink rather than squabbling with their chums about the wording of a rule change in standing orders. They think they are relatively well placed in these troubled times, offering a combination of supporting both the UK and the EU. Those were, remember, the verdicts of the Scottish people in two plebiscites. Not content with these glories, they seem to be anticipating a rerun in both cases. With different degrees of fervour. Willie Rennie, he who leads the Scottish party, says that indyref2 is unwanted and unnecessary. Yet his speech was founded upon the presumption that such a ballot is coming reasonably soon. Perhaps he took his clue from the interview with me in which the first minister agreed that indyref2 was now “all but inevitable”. Or the many other interviews in which she has deployed comparable comments. Either way, Mr Rennie says his party is ready for the fight. The economic case for independence, he said, is now less impressive, particularly in the light of oil figures. But, he said, there was an emotional case for the Union too. He, Rennie W, was ready to deploy said argument. It was, he said, about “family, community and destiny”

Willie has made a pitch to be the standard bearer for the majority of the Scottish people, who favour being in the UK and the EU. We will have to wait and see whether that makes a difference to our still stubbornly low opinion poll ratings.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings