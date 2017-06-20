Responding to the Grenfell Tower Fire

As someone who works in the fields of construction, risk management and loss prevention, it saddens me that it takes such a tragic incident to finally make this government sit up and listen to fire safety experts, who have been campaigning for years to improve fire safety of high-rise and multi-occupancy buildings.

Sadly, the Grenfell Tower fire is not a new phenomenon. There have been several similar fires in the Middle Mast, the Far East and Australia, where combustible façade cladding was found to significantly contribute to fire spread up and around buildings.

Advice given by the London Fire Brigade, for residents to stay in their apartments, was correct, in theory. The assumption being that properly-compartmented units, plus a secure and fire-protected stairwell, would allow time for the firefighters to contain the incident at source, giving them time to safely evacuate residents from the building.

I am pleased that Sal Brinton, Liberal Democrat Party President and member of the All-Party Parliamentary Fire Safety and Rescue Group is now calling for he government to urgently publish a long-awaited review of building regulations on fire safety and implement its recommendations.

As someone whose day job is to advise on such issues, I am happy to help in any way that I can. The loss of a single life is one too many.

Until we start to design and construct high-rise structures to minimise fire risks to “as low as reasonably practicable”, our Fire and Rescue Services will have to re-assess advice given to residents as well as their approach to tackling such fires.

* Ade Adeyemo is a councillor and parliamentary spokesperson in Solihull.