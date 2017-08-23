Reversing Brexit

Once out, the pin can’t be put back in. Or can it?

Yes it can, so long as the strike lever has not been released. And that is the position we are in with Brexit. In theory, article 50 can be revoked if we act fast, but the clock is ticking. And According to both Emmanuel Macron and Alastair Campbell, editor of the New European, we have little time left. At some point, the EU will go into full self-protective mode and focus on performing a clean amputation. In grenade terms, the strike lever will have been released and the explosion will be inevitable.

That is why we have to move swiftly. According to Campbell, the time window after our August holidays will be slim. “When the political season resumes, we had better have got our act together”, he writes, ”or else this thing is happening”.

There are formidable difficulties facing us. Though we see tantalising signs of a national change of heart, a lot of energy has built up behind the Brexit juggernaut which means that simply aborting it is well nigh impossible.

Disarming the grenade

Brexit has been aptly described as an act of national self-harm, and self harm has a considerable cathartic value. It is like a wave which rears up before crashing and dissipating its energy on the beach. Anyone who has ever been distressed enough to think of harming themself will tell you that it is not much use being told “forget it, and just carry on as normal”.

So any move to stay in the EU cannot be case of “forget Brexit and carry on as normal”. Whilst I don’t fool myself that I know what the answer is, a couple of modest suggestions would be:

1. The EU assure us that they will tighten their borders. Chastened by our threat to leave, they should address our Leavers and promise them a secure ring right round the EU, including ourselves. Protecting us all from uncontrolled immigration from the rest of the world.

2. The BBC come off the fence and support the EU. As a respected authority they could be a counterweight to the strident din of the Brexit press, ensuring that the information hitting the public has some degree of balance. Why shouldn’t we have a few David Attenborough style documentaries alerting us to the fact that our liberal values are an endangered species?

So what can we do?

Nobody has much control over how the EU plays it, and the BBC is certainly not likely to jump to attention merely because John King says so. In my campaign group we are playing our small part, talking to people about their right to have a say on their future. Once it is in the air, a realistic possibility, I believe the forces demanding another vote will grow.

These are my thoughts as a non-expert, pending the appearance of Nick Clegg’s handbook for remainers. His book “How to stop Brexit and make Britain great again” is due for publication on 5th October. Billed as a step by step guide to defeating Brexit, the book sounds almost too good to be true. I am presuming of course that it won’t divulge everything, no point in letting the other side know our complete strategy in advance. But if it encourages some action, it will come not a moment too soon.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.