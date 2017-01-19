Rod Cantrill is the Lib Dem candidate for Cambridgeshire Mayor

Cambridge City Councillor Rod Cantrill has been chosen as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of Cambridgeshire.

From the Ely Standard:

Cllr Cantrill, who has lived in Cambridgeshire for over 30 years, has a background in finance. He has run his own financial consulting business since 2003 and was first elected as a city councillor in 2004.

In June’s EU referendum he was a key figure in a leading local cross-party Remain campaign working with Labour, Conservative and Green campaigners to fight for what he believed was best for our county and our country.

He said: “Our area has many opportunities for growth that I am eager to exploit going forward.

“In parallel, it faces its fair share of challenges over the next few years; be it the dangers of a hard Brexit, government cuts or a lack of much-needed infrastructure.

“I believe I can use my knowledge and experience to work with residents, business leaders and politicians to move our county forward for the benefit of all.

He added: “Like so many people I think it’s time to change how politics is done here in Cambridgeshire. The City Deal project in the south of the county shows what a disaster devolution can be when politicians push their pet projects and fail to listen to residents.

“That’s why both as a candidate and the mayor I will make listening to residents in every corner of the county my absolute priority. It’s essential we spread wealth across the whole area and ensure everyone prospers from its economic success and growth.”