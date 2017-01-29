Ros Scott on the Article 50 Bill and how Brexit has affected the Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrat Peer Ros Scott has been talking to FNF Europe about the Article 50 judgement this week, the progress of the Bill through Parliament and the effect Brexit has had on the Liberal Democrats.

First of all, she spoke about the significance of the Supreme Court judgement:

[The judgment] is mixed news for the Government; Parliament may well now be more confident in asserting its rights as the negotiating process unfolds and issues such as access to the Single Market, the acquired rights of citizens and membership of EU bodies will be hotly contested. If the impacts of triggering Article 50 are as damaging as some predict, then the context of future debate may change significantly. On the other hand, Government will be relieved that the ruling has neutralised the Scottish First Ministers threat to derail Brexit.

She said that the Commons would pass the Bill very quickly but that the Lords was a different kettle of fish entirely:

The House of Lords is going to be much more difficult and harder to predict. It is an unelected House with a significant pro – Remain majority, with rules of procedure which make it more difficult for Government to force the Bill through at speed. Liberal Democrat Lords will attempt to amend the Bill to ensure a Referendum on the outcome of the negotiations, and may get considerable support in a Chamber which is much less politically partisan. The big question is how far the Lords is prepared to take the fight. The constitutional conventions are well established to ensure that the primacy of the elected Chamber is upheld. The Lords sees its role as a scrutinising and revising chamber and to attempt to go further would provoke a constitutional crisis. It is almost certain that after some protracted procedure, the Government will get its way and the Prime Ministers pledge of triggering Article 50 before March will be met.

She said that the referendum result had “breathed new life” into the Liberal Democrats:

For the Liberal Democrats Brexit has breathed new life into a Party many thought was finished after their rout in the 2015 General Election. For the first time in years they have a position on the big issue of the day which is well understood and distinctive. New members have been joining the Party since May 2015 and the Party has enjoyed success in local government elections recently, including in strongly Leave voting areas. They performed well in the by-election triggered by David Cameron’s resignation, and won a sensational victory in the London suburb of Richmond on Thames in a Parliamentary by-election dominated by Brexit.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.