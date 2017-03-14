Royal indiscretion

This week it was reported in the Times that President Reuven Rivlin of Israel had invited the Royal Family to send a representative to the country this year to celebrate a hundred years since the Balfour Declaration. There is intense speculation in the Israeli press now that the Royal Family might break its longstanding reluctance to visit Israel officially. It would clearly invite controversy to visit a country in such flagrant breach of international law – defying the United Nations with its illegal settlements, child detention, blockade of Gaza and marginalisation of its ethnic minorities. The Balfour Declaration, as well as promising a home for the Jewish peoples, also promised that the rights of the Palestinians must be protected. This was ‘a sacred trust of civilisation’ under Article 22 of the Covenant of the League of Nations which Britain took on when it accepted the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine. We betrayed that sacred trust and, until that trust is redeemed, the Balfour Declaration should not be celebrated. A petition to the Queen’s Private Secretary to discourage such a visit is circulating.

The idea that the Royal Family would give any sort of endorsement or honour to the State of Israel this year sadly fits with a pattern of inadvisable steps that have been taken in the last couple of years. The weekend before her infamous visit to the White House, Theresa May told Andrew Marr that it was up to the Queen whether President Trump was invited to Buckingham Palace this year. Within days she had extended an invitation on the Queen’s behalf, which was of course accepted, to great public outcry in the UK. American presidents crave the publicity that goes with a State Visit to the UK – remember Ronald Reagan on horseback with HM at Windsor. Normally US Presidents must wait until their third year in office – if indeed they get one at all. That gives them a chance to show that they are a good friend to the UK and frankly deserve it. George H Bush never had one at all. Donald Trump hasn’t done anything for the UK yet, and is a major potential threat to the world order. His visit, if it happens anytime soon, will be highly controversial and will embroil the Royal Family in politics. It was unwise of the Palace to go along with Theresa May in approving Trump’s visit in his first year.

The Royal Family’s associations with certain Gulf countries are also unwise. Because of his interest in horse racing our Royal Family is close to the King and Crown Prince of Bahrain whose human rights abuses directed at the Shia majority in this Sunni minority country are appalling. The UK government fawns over them because of military pacts. The Crown Prince was in fact invited to the wedding of Prince William in 2011. Within days of his name appearing on the guest list he withdrew because of the howls of protest in the UK. It was really sickening to see his hard-line father the King sitting in pride of place alongside the Queen at her 90th birthday celebration in Windsor Great Park in 2016. Ruling families of the UAE who also enjoy racing their horses in the UK while presiding over appalling human rights abuses receive the same royal approval. These abuses are well documented by ICFUAE.

Her Majesty would do well to review the adequacy of the political advice she does receive from those around her. It would be a shame if, at this stage, her reign were marred by political controversies that she has done so well to avoid in past decades.

* John Kelly is vice-chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine