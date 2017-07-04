Joe Otten

Rumours of talks with the Conservatives put to bed

Tue 4th July 2017

The Times is reporting discussions between Conservative and Liberal Democrat chiefs of staff.

Before we get all breathless about ‘deals’ being struck it is worth noting that Times is no suggesting that so much as

The Conservatives confirmed that they had spoken about working together on areas on which they agree. The two parties have a number of shared priorities, such as mental health …

And the Press Office is clearly saying ‘no deals’.

I can see some excitement and/or dread coming out of this story, but it is pretty clear that the Conservatives have a deal to be propped up by the DUP and have no need of being propped up by anyone else. That’s confidence and supply votes taken care of.

And when it comes to issue-by-issue votes, it is blindingly obvious that we should vote for what we agree with and vote against what we don’t. This may involve some discussion, because a minority government has to find at least on other party to support it in order to get anything through parliament, and will therefore have to make some concessions issue by issue.

I’d rather this government proposed a mental health policy that we agree with than one that Labour or the SNP or the DUP agreed with. But it is up to them who they try.

There are, there should be, no commitments, no deals, but opposition parties should vote for things they agree with, rather than oppose as a knee-jerk. This is how minority government is supposed to work, and opposition parties that don’t play along are betraying their manifestos.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

  • Richard Underhill 4th Jul '17 - 1:48pm

    Thanet South court case referred to Southwark crown court.

  • Sadie Smith 4th Jul '17 - 2:15pm

    She could regret ignoring advice for five years!

  • TonyH 4th Jul '17 - 3:19pm

    Thanks Joe. Yes, obviously talking to the Tories right now would be a monumentally stupid thing for our people to do, and it’s nice to be reassured that they are not in fact doing it!
    Incidentally, Mike Smithson had an interesting graph on his twitter account recently (I don’t do twitter myself so I can’t retweet it or link to it) about the number of by-elections due to death/illness since 2001. Basically there was only 1 Tory one, 1 LibDem (Patsy Calton), 2 ‘others’ and 15 Labour. The point being that if people think the Tory/DUP majority is going to be whittled away through by-electoral attrition, recent history suggests otherwise.

  • Dave Orbison 4th Jul '17 - 4:47pm

    So the LibDems catagorically deny this yet the Tories give a different version.

    Wouldn’t put my money on either.

    @Frankie – earlier post on this subject “be hard to vote against a policy you had in your manifesto, but don’t let facts get in the way of your theory that we are all waiting to jump back in bed with the Tories.” I think the problem arose when the LibDems voted through something not at all in their manifesto in support of propping up the Tories.

    Also, in today’s Guardian a report that May was sitting on the funding of terrorism report. It reports that this was supposed to be released in 2016 in a deal with the Tories in support of bombing a bit more of Syria and that Tim Farron’s demands that it should be published are being ignored. Tories playing the LibDems still.

  • Andrew McCaig 4th Jul '17 - 5:55pm

    Dave,
    Perhaps the Tories are proposing a deal to stay in the Single Market after trying Labour who said no?

  • Richard Underhill 4th Jul '17 - 6:46pm

    Stephen Lloyd MP (Eastbourne) wants to talk, passionately, to Transport minister Chris Grayling.

  • George Crozier 4th Jul '17 - 7:07pm

    All sounds very sensible. Important that any changes in policy we persuade ministers to make are effectively communicated to the voters!

    To be fair the Times article is pretty reasonable once you get past the headline. And below the line comments seem to be broadly approving of talking in areas where parties might find agreement too.

  • Kate Harris 4th Jul '17 - 7:44pm

    Dearie me, you will never learn will you? If you think it’s ‘politics as usual’ or ‘grown up politics’ you must have missed the whole level of anger out here, the rise of UKIP and the success of Mr Fromage. Well, I am discovering my inner yob, my own inner fury too. Yes, I am a member of the Liberal Democrats, but life has made me rather more realistic despite having worked for both central and local government. Time to stop enjoying the comfort of the green leather seats, the rather pretty tiled floors and the tearoom. If you are not prepared to stand up and be counted for what you believe in, then you will soon be history. End of. (I’ve been told off for using ‘End of’ as it’s regarded, apparently as a ‘Leave EU phrase’ by someone on a Liberal Democrat thread).

  • Dave Orbison 4th Jul '17 - 7:53pm

    George Kendall – if the LibDems could persuade the Tories to end the pay cap.

    Well that’s really funny. It is clear that Labour made all the running on this and the Tories are in disarray and will, as they should, implode on this issue. It is just a matter of time.

    But please don’t suggest that this has anything to do with pressure from the LibDems. Of course I welcome support from anyone in the HofC who votes to end this nasty and unfair policy.

    But just for the record George let’s not forgot who were the architects. I watched far too many patronising lectures on Newsnight from Danny Alexander supporting the freeze and the cap and lecturing public sector workers about their gold plated pensions. It was if the public sector was responsible for the banking crisis- oh I forgot that was the free market that so many here worship as the ultimate in liberal economics.

  • Andrew McCaig 4th Jul '17 - 9:08pm

    Dave,
    George did not mention the pay freeze (although ending that has been Lib Dem policy the last two elections I believe). He was talking about the recently (post-coalition) imposed cuts/cap on working age benefits and disability allowances..
    The Labour manifesto only promised to stop £2 billion of the £7 billion Tory cuts which are scheduled to come in. Of course this is quite consistent with the fact that most Labour MPs abstained when the cuts were introduced. Not Corbyn though, he has presumably just decided public-school educated students need the money more! I wonder what things in the manifesto he would have changed his mind about? Probably we will never know…

  • Dave Orbison 4th Jul '17 - 9:18pm

    George apologies, as Andrew pointed out I misread your article. My fault for skim reading.

  • ken munn 4th Jul '17 - 9:53pm

    “This is how minority government is supposed to work”.

    Sorry, but after the billion pound bung, I thought this was no longer a minority government and that the DUP would tag along with any legislation it proposed.

  • frankie 4th Jul '17 - 10:29pm

    The DUP will tag along but the price they extract will keep going up. Very good at extracting a price are the DUP and they know the opportunity might not present itself again. You can see why the Tories are whistfully looking at the 12 Lib Dems, the price they settled for last time was much less, a few kind words and trinkets. Problem is many of the ones who rushed in are now long gone and the remainder don’t look at all keen, in fact they look dead against it.

