Rumours of talks with the Conservatives put to bed

The Times is reporting discussions between Conservative and Liberal Democrat chiefs of staff.

Exclusive – Theresa May's new chief of staff met Lib Dem equivalent last Thursday and discussed working together https://t.co/7uyiCGax1Y — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) July 4, 2017

Before we get all breathless about ‘deals’ being struck it is worth noting that Times is no suggesting that so much as

The Conservatives confirmed that they had spoken about working together on areas on which they agree. The two parties have a number of shared priorities, such as mental health …

And the Press Office is clearly saying ‘no deals’.

This isn't true. They bumped into each other and made small talk. Nothing about working together or deals https://t.co/QOdOiW6T3q — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) July 4, 2017

I can see some excitement and/or dread coming out of this story, but it is pretty clear that the Conservatives have a deal to be propped up by the DUP and have no need of being propped up by anyone else. That’s confidence and supply votes taken care of.

And when it comes to issue-by-issue votes, it is blindingly obvious that we should vote for what we agree with and vote against what we don’t. This may involve some discussion, because a minority government has to find at least on other party to support it in order to get anything through parliament, and will therefore have to make some concessions issue by issue.

I’d rather this government proposed a mental health policy that we agree with than one that Labour or the SNP or the DUP agreed with. But it is up to them who they try.

There are, there should be, no commitments, no deals, but opposition parties should vote for things they agree with, rather than oppose as a knee-jerk. This is how minority government is supposed to work, and opposition parties that don’t play along are betraying their manifestos.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.