Sal Brinton and Rebecca Hanson meet health workers in Copeland

Party President Sal Brinton has been to Copeland to campaign with our by-election candidate Rebecca Hanson. They met with local health workers to hear about their concerns.

From the News and Star:

Mrs Hanson said that the meeting – held at Keswick’s Quaker Meeting House – also allowed the health leaders to truthfully express their own opinions on the situation in Copeland.

They don’t get heard on any of this because they’re suffocated with people from elsewhere trying to impose structural change on them that won’t work and won’t make any sense in any way,” she added. “I’d created sessions specifically because I know this spirit and I know it could emerge and it was just lovely to see.

“They were going into some really technical detail about the kind of schemes they’re trying to get approval for that would improve and lead to better training for multi-skilled consultants.

She knew some of the people and bodies that they’re working with, so she was able to make a connection and will be talking to those people, including Norman Lamb.”

Mrs Hanson said that health leaders also voiced their concerns about proposals put forward by the Success Regime, which include an overhaul of maternity services at the West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven.

“You had them almost in tears about the horrors of the cuts that are likely to happen and what the implications of those are,” she added.

Baroness Brinton said: “Some of the new NHS practice being developed by health leaders in West Cumbria is inspirational.

“But, the changes to services proposed by the Success Regime and the sustainability and transformation plans sell west Cumbria short, leaving local residents with huge journey times that will put patient safety at risk.

“It is clear that Rebecca is the voice Copeland needs to help protect health services in this area. She knows the issues inside out and is passionate about ensuring that this area gets the health services it needs and deserves.”