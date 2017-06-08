Sal Brinton writes: Emily Davidson’s funeral as seen by my cousin 

On the centenary of the death of Suffragette Emily Davidson

The late David Rendel and I shared a cousin, Mary Danvers Brinton, later Mary Stocks. She had a very distinguished career as a university lecturer and then Principal of Westfield College, a leading teacher training college.

By 1917, having graduated from the LSE in Economics, and with her husband at the front, Mary was teaching at the LSE and heavily involved with Millicent Fawcett’s Suffragist movement. She wrote to her husband, John Stocks (who was fighting at the front) about seeing Emily Davidson’s funeral in London with her brother.

She said “We took the tube to Holborn in the fond hope of seeing Miss Davidson’s funeral; but when we got near the church we found the densest crowd I have ever seen – right along Holborn and all down those little streets that lead off to the British Museum.

We tried to get up to a window but they were all full and we only succeeded in seeing the tops of moving banners; so we again set out, to cut it off at its goal (Kings Cross Station); and after struggling through more dense crowds all along Euston Road, finally secured a position of vantage of the steps of St Pancras Railway Depot – overlooking the whole of Kings Cross and the entrance to the station.

There we saw the most remarkable sight; for the whole crowd was dense with crowd except for the little winding passage which the police with great difficulty kept clear for the procession. They evidently hadn’t expected anything like half the crowd – nor had I, when I abused the WSPU (suffragettes) for making a public funeral. On the whole it was the most beautifully arranged thing they have done – and it really succeeded in being very impressive.”*

Emily Davidson’s death moved the public in a way that astonished the Government and probably did much to change the public’s attitude to women having the vote.

As a student before the war, Mary had secretly wanted to be a Suffragette and had drawn this cartoon in her diary about the conflicts of family, society and her heart. She always impressed me, and I am sure the many women she taught over the years, of the importance of democracy and the right of women to vote.

I know from working with our sister parties elsewhere in the world that many still die for their right to vote or express their political views in countries where democracy is threatened. Do not take our democracy lightly – it was hard fought for. Use your vote!

image1.JPG

*from My Commonplace Book by Mary Stocks, published by Peter Davies, p66

* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.