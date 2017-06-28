Sal Brinton

Sal Brinton writes… What you need to know about the leadership election

By | Wed 28th June 2017 - 10:10 pm

You can tell that we are in the middle of a Leadership Election. All the Lib Dem social media forums are buzzing, rumours abound, and there are plenty of discussions going on about the next Leader of the party.

As President I have to remain completely neutral in any Leadership contest because I represent all 104,000 of you to the Leader. I am very aware that many thousands of you will never have been through a Leadership Election before, so I thought it might be worth an attempt at explaining our processes.

Any candidate has to get at least 10% of our MPs to support them by 5 July, and thereafter get nominated by 200 paid up members from at least 20 local parties or official party bodies (Specified Associated Organisations such as Young Liberals, Lib Dem Women etc ‘SAOs’). These nominations must be submitted by 20 July when nominations close.

At the moment, the nomination forms have only just been circulated to the MPs, so anyone planning on standing is now going to have to come out to the membership to get your nomination.

Any candidates will have teams round the country asking for your support, so don’t be surprised if you get a request. 200 nominations doesn’t sound a great number, but speaking as someone who has had to get those nominations in twice for the Presidential elections, it isn’t as easy as it sounds! Remember, you can only nominate one candidate. 

There will be a series of official Leadership hustings around the country (they are currently being arranged, so watch out for details near you), as well as some online or streamed events. In the last Leadership Election these hustings were very popular, as well as the SAOs who may also have social media Q&As with the candidates.In the event that there is only one nominated candidate we will discuss with them continuing with some of these dates as a Meet the New Leader events.

There has been some comment about some of our MPs deciding not to stand. Standing for, and being Leader of, any political party is an all consuming job which has to be run in tandem with their role as a constituency MP, let alone any family commitments. Please don’t be too critical of those who decide not too run, not matter how much you want them too. For example, both Ed Davey and Jo Swinson have been very clear about why being Leader is just not right for them at the moment, especially as they have young children. I can remember juggling with being Mum to primary age children, holding down a job and being a parliamentary candidate in South East Cambridgeshire – and all of those were within 10 miles of each other! Our Leaders have to give up much more than any of us can imagine, and travel frequently at weekends all over the country as well as being available for the media day and night.

Finally, there are rules about the candidates and their teams not denigrating their opponents. In a party that stands for tolerance and openness, I think that should apply to us too. There’s fair questioning and criticism where you disagree. I’m not talking about that. It’s the sort of abuse that we’ve all seen on social media. I believe that none of us should attack other members for their views about the leadership. Let’s disagree well.

I’m looking forward to working with whoever our new Leader is, and to hear their vision at our Autumn Conference. See you there!

* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

7 Comments

  • Jennie 28th Jun '17 - 10:16pm

    I just hope we do get a contest and hustings, and questions. It’s looking horribly like a coronation at the moment, and despite what some articles on this site say, that would be terrible.

  • Huw Dawson 28th Jun '17 - 10:56pm

    Bit of a moot point this as we are getting a coronation.

  • James 28th Jun '17 - 10:59pm

    Are you able to explain to members what exactly happened and who exactly spoke to our current leader before he decided to stand down?

  • Eddie Sammon 29th Jun '17 - 12:11am

    Is the leadership election not being cancelled? Isn’t the “coronation” going ahead?

    There seems to be a lot of panic in the radical pro EU wing of the party about Vince’s pro-compromise statements, but he is still broadly liberal. Let’s not see resignations from the party over this. Liberals of the world, unite! 🙂

  • James Baillie 29th Jun '17 - 12:52am

    Eddie – whether resignations from the party happen is not in the gift of the radical wing, it’s dependent on the leadership. If Vince wants to keep the radicals on board, the ball’s in his court to reassure us that he’s prepared to be the leader of a genuinely pro-EU party that backs freedom of movement and is fully in favour of the closest possible relationship with the EU.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMike S 29th Jun - 2:30am
    Apologies, should say: There seem to be some very different views here. My point is, there seem to be some very passionate opinions been voiced,...
  • User AvatarMike S 29th Jun - 2:10am
    It seem to be some very different views here. Are these differences real? What's the common ground here that most can agree on?
  • User AvatarPalehorse 29th Jun - 1:48am
    Joe, I read the link but it does start with "101 ways to win an election" and concedes the party has had the lowest vote...
  • User AvatarMark Goodrich 29th Jun - 1:46am
    @ John King - I don't think the EU can refuse to recognise an Article 50 notification. But I am not sure that they see...
  • User AvatarMark Goodrich 29th Jun - 1:43am
    Bernard is right about the best approach but one of the (foolish) things that May committed to in her Lancaster House speech was no ECJ....
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 29th Jun - 1:34am
    Agreed, Clive, Vince is the pragmatic solution to our requirement for a new leader, so long as he is now agreeing with party policy, as...
Sat 1st Jul 2017
13:00
Learning from the 'lections
Mon 3rd Jul 2017
19:30
Oswestry Libdem Pint
Wed 12th Jul 2017
19:30
Liberal Drinks