Sal Brinton

Sal Brinton writes…Party Awards 2017 – nominate your hero!

By | Tue 4th July 2017 - 7:13 pm

It is Awards season again!

At our Autumn Conference the party presents awards to members who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and have given the party outstanding service and commitment.

We need you to tell us who should be considered for these prestigious awards. Nominations need to be completed by an officer of a local party, or of a regional or state executive.

Nominations must reach my office by 7 August and the judging panels will make their decision in time for Conference. The nomination form and submission details are on the party website.

This year there are four awards.

The President’s Award is open to any party member elected to public office and who has demonstrated excellence and commitment.

The Harriet Smith Liberal Democrat distinguished service Award is open to any member never elected to public office

For both these awards, the panel will be looking for outstanding commitment and service to the party. We are seeking people who deserve recognition for their hard work, long service & demonstrable dedication to the party at any level.

The Belinda Eyre-Brooks Award is given to recognise and celebrate the efforts of people who work for our elected representatives in their local areas – from local party employees, to political assistants to council groups, to people working in MPs’ constituency offices.

The Dadabhai Naoroji Award is presented to the local party that has done most to promote BAME participants to elected office as councillors, Assembly Members, MPs, MSPs or MEPs. Please note – this award is to a local party, not to an individual, so please think about those local parties that are making a great effort to involve different communities in their work.

You can download the nomination pack here.

* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.

