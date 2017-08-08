Sal Brinton’s reminder about Party Awards nominations – deadline Friday 11th August

The deadline for this year’s Party Awards has been extended until Friday – don’t forget to nominate! I know there are people all over the country who deserve to be rewarded for all the hard work they put in during the election period, not to mention the invaluable ongoing work which so many party officers and others have been carrying out.

As a reminder, please see below the various categories, and how to apply.

President’s Award – any member elected to public office.

Harriet Smith Award – any member never elected to public office.

Belinda Eyre-Brook Award – to recognise the efforts of people working for our elected representatives in their local areas – from local party employees, to political assistants to council groups, to people working in MPs’ constituency offices.

The Dadabhai Naoroji Award – for the local Party that has done most to promote BAME participants to elected office.

Nominations can be made by downloading this nomination pack, or you can find the nominations pack at this link: https://www.libdems.org.uk/party-awards-2017. The deadline for nominations to be received has been extended to noon on Friday 11th August 2017.

* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.