Sarah Olney writes…We should be pleased if the Conservatives can’t form a Government

Of all the things I regret about my time in Parliament being so short, one thing I really don’t mind is that I never got to hear a Queen’s Speech. Cornerstone of our democracy it may be, but it’s really just a festival of flummery that I can do without. I can’t imagine how it must have been in today’s 34 degree heat, dressed in one’s best, squashed into the Lords to hear Her Majesty read out the Government’s plans for legislation. Hats off to my former Parliamentary colleagues, and those who have recently joined them, for enduring it.
But at least it was short. Just nine minutes to sum up not one, but two years-worth of Bills. And, for Liberal Democrats, there was much to be pleased about. Not only has Mrs May ditched her plans to scrap the triple-lock on pensions and free school meals, she’s also backtracked on the dementia tax, promising instead to “consult”.
Liberal Democrats will also be pleased that a key provision of our own Renter’s Rights Bill, outlawing letting agents’ fees to renters, will make it into law.
The speech focuses instead on the Government’s plans for Brexit, providing details of the Great Repeal Bill (apparently already being dubbed GeRBil in some quarters, which should please those Liberal Democrats who never miss an opportunity to post a picture of a fluffy animal), and various enabling legislations to set up our own regulations post-Brexit. The key message here is that hard, soft, clean, red, white, blue, grey, whatever, Brexit will happen and the main Parliamentary activity for the next two years will be getting ready to implement it.
What’s infuriating about this Queen’s Speech are all the issues that it fails to address. Speaking to residents in Richmond Park over the last six to seven months, I know that their key issues are funding for public services, particularly schools and the NHS, policing and security, immigration and housing. It may be an untypically wealthy and well-educated area, but I very much doubt that we’re different from the majority of the country in these concerns. There is nothing in the Queen’s Speech about any of this. The appalling Grenfell House fire last week has surely concentrated attention like nothing else on the failure of housing policy over the last few decades, and urgent action is required. Not only has the Government got nothing to say, it tells us that it won’t have anything to say for at least two years.
What I find at least as infuriating is the way that the Conservatives continue to play fast and loose with democracy to suit their own ends. They set out their manifesto and won the most seats (if not an overall majority) off the back of it, enabling them to form the Government. Surely the main policies from that manifesto should therefore be in the Queen’s Speech? I know I’m being paradoxical, because I don’t want to see the return of grammar schools or fox-hunting, but shouldn’t the people get what they voted for?
No, because Theresa May knows that a Queen’s Speech containing any of the key themes from the Conservative manifesto won’t make it through the House. And if the Speech fails, then the Tories can’t form a government. So once again, we see democracy being subverted, and the people short-changed, to suit the interests of the Conservative party.
Obviously, I have something of a vested interest in another General Election, so my comments should be viewed in that light. But, if the Conservatives fail to form a government, then we should be pleased, at least, that they aren’t rewarded for their lack of integrity.
* Sarah Olney joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 and won a spectacular victory in the Richmond Park by-election in December 2016. She lost the seat by a heartbreaking 45 votes in the 2017 General Election.
What I and I am sure most people regret about your time in parliament being so short, is you could have stood for the leadership and in my view could win !
You better get back there soon, a voice of common sense, likeable personality and no bags , some have got luggage more than baggage , as far as the electorate are concerned!
We had better get a progressive alliance on to the agenda, even if it is Labour doing what the Green party did , in several constituencies it would make a lot of difference.
Sarah, stand for president next time !
I agree with Lorenzo, and if you were able to stand for leader I would have voted for you.
By all means stand for president, pity the Leader must be an MP
@ Lorenzo Two timer. You’re already publicly committed to Norman.
However, good luck Sarah. Keep at it – it might not be too long before the whole shaky Tory edifice implodes. Always a pleasure to listen to you.
So pleased to see Sarah has not lost any enthusiasm following the sadness of such a narrow defeat. I hope this continues.
The parliamentary draughtmen have already said that “Great” is in-parliamentary language, Tory spin for eurosceptics. A bill can be large without being great, but this bill may be broken down into manageable chunks, and as Caroline Lucas has said, the laws and standards so transferred will need new enforcement mechanisms.
The “Great” Reform Bill 1832 disappointed many of its supporters, disallowed votes for women, and led to the growth of the Labour Party.
I kind of agree with this, but the disaster that is Brexit now needs to progress and another election will likely cause problems in this regards.
The reason I say Brexit must progress is certainly not any longing for it, merely a reflection that Labour are as committed to it as the Tories. Yes, they managed to keep it off the agenda during the election but the fact is that if they come out against Brexit, or even it seems for the single market, they fear losing those of their core that are pro-brexit and the red UKIP votes…
The only positive I can see from a further election is that you would have chance to return to Parliament!
“What I find at least as infuriating is the way that the Conservatives [INSERT MAJORITY PARTY HERE] continue to play fast and loose with democracy to suit their own ends.” – the same will happen under a Labour administration. Once in power, politicians will do almost anything to stay in power whilst convincing themselves that it is the right thing to do.
If this Government falls we should all cheer. It would then be up to Labour whether to form a Minority Government or go for another Election. Either way we can exploit the division between their Pro-Brexit Front Bench & the mostly Anti-brexit activists.
What we really need now are some Local Byelections so we can see how much of Mays 18% we retain.
The forming of the coalition is becoming more and more similar to forming a coalition in for example Belgium (where it took a whole, or most of, a year) and there is a striking similarity with the present Dutch coalition building: a small orthodox-Calvinist party playing hard to get (see: http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-politics-40347632 )…
If your politics become more similar, what’s the point of Brexit?
😉
Delighted to hear from you, Sarah – Parliament is the poorer for your absence (and I agree with you about all the ritualistic nonsense; a famous sea-captain once said “Tradition makes for good ballast but poor cargo”). I’m also pleased that your 6 months of experience as an MP hasn’t put you off trying to win the seat – YOUR seat – back. I just hope you have an understanding employer……