Sarah Olney writes…We should be pleased if the Conservatives can’t form a Government

Of all the things I regret about my time in Parliament being so short, one thing I really don’t mind is that I never got to hear a Queen’s Speech. Cornerstone of our democracy it may be, but it’s really just a festival of flummery that I can do without. I can’t imagine how it must have been in today’s 34 degree heat, dressed in one’s best, squashed into the Lords to hear Her Majesty read out the Government’s plans for legislation. Hats off to my former Parliamentary colleagues, and those who have recently joined them, for enduring it.

But at least it was short. Just nine minutes to sum up not one, but two years-worth of Bills. And, for Liberal Democrats, there was much to be pleased about. Not only has Mrs May ditched her plans to scrap the triple-lock on pensions and free school meals, she’s also backtracked on the dementia tax, promising instead to “consult”.

Liberal Democrats will also be pleased that a key provision of our own Renter’s Rights Bill, outlawing letting agents’ fees to renters, will make it into law.

The speech focuses instead on the Government’s plans for Brexit, providing details of the Great Repeal Bill (apparently already being dubbed GeRBil in some quarters, which should please those Liberal Democrats who never miss an opportunity to post a picture of a fluffy animal), and various enabling legislations to set up our own regulations post-Brexit. The key message here is that hard, soft, clean, red, white, blue, grey, whatever, Brexit will happen and the main Parliamentary activity for the next two years will be getting ready to implement it.

What’s infuriating about this Queen’s Speech are all the issues that it fails to address. Speaking to residents in Richmond Park over the last six to seven months, I know that their key issues are funding for public services, particularly schools and the NHS, policing and security, immigration and housing. It may be an untypically wealthy and well-educated area, but I very much doubt that we’re different from the majority of the country in these concerns. There is nothing in the Queen’s Speech about any of this. The appalling Grenfell House fire last week has surely concentrated attention like nothing else on the failure of housing policy over the last few decades, and urgent action is required. Not only has the Government got nothing to say, it tells us that it won’t have anything to say for at least two years.

What I find at least as infuriating is the way that the Conservatives continue to play fast and loose with democracy to suit their own ends. They set out their manifesto and won the most seats (if not an overall majority) off the back of it, enabling them to form the Government. Surely the main policies from that manifesto should therefore be in the Queen’s Speech? I know I’m being paradoxical, because I don’t want to see the return of grammar schools or fox-hunting, but shouldn’t the people get what they voted for?

No, because Theresa May knows that a Queen’s Speech containing any of the key themes from the Conservative manifesto won’t make it through the House. And if the Speech fails, then the Tories can’t form a government. So once again, we see democracy being subverted, and the people short-changed, to suit the interests of the Conservative party.

Obviously, I have something of a vested interest in another General Election, so my comments should be viewed in that light. But, if the Conservatives fail to form a government, then we should be pleased, at least, that they aren’t rewarded for their lack of integrity.

* Sarah Olney joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 and won a spectacular victory in the Richmond Park by-election in December 2016. She lost the seat by a heartbreaking 45 votes in the 2017 General Election.