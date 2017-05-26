Sarah Olney’s “festival of fun” and Stephen Lloyd’s t-shirt giveaway – just two of the things happening in Lib Dem target seats this weekend

A few weeks ago, we might have thought we’d be spending this bank holiday sipping gin and tonics in our back gardens in beautiful sunshine, but Theresa May had other ideas.

Never mind, though. Lots of Lib Dem target seat campaigns are pulling out all the stops to entice you in. I am sure that others will add details of their events in the comments, but here are two that caught my eye.

Sarah Olney has this lot to get rid off and a little bird tells me that they have all sorts of fun things planned to keep visitors happy in their work. Head here – they still have the same office as the by-election.

In Eastbourne, Stephen Lloyd’s team is trying to tempt you with some fetching yellow t-shirts, promised to the first few campaigners who show up. Stephen lost by a whisker in 2015. His campaign office at 100 Seaside Road) will be open 10-5 for you and on Sunday evening there is a campaign rally.

But, really, how could you resist these.

I will be in Edinburgh West with Willie Rennie tomorrow morning. Come and join us if you are in the area at 183 St John’s Road from 9 am.

There are similar events going on from Bath to North Norfolk, from Caithness to Cornwall, so just have a look here and you will be magically directed to your nearest target.

Have fun – and don’t forget the sunscreen. We actually have some in our Edinburgh West office.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings