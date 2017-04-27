Caron Lindsay

Save the date: 24 May for TV Leaders’ Debate

By | Thu 27th April 2017 - 6:55 pm

And it’ll be a good one, too.

No, Theresa and Jeremy haven’t overcome their fear of Tim Farron. This is the Scottish Leaders’ Debate where Willie Rennie will spend an hour and a half at 8:30 pm on STV debating Nicola Sturgeon, Kezia Dugdale and Ruth Davidson.

From the STV website:

The Scottish debates are usually of pretty decent quality and you should be able to watch on the live stream south of the border.

 

One Comment

  • David Pocock 27th Apr '17 - 11:53pm

    Best of luck Willie! I guess this is as close as we will come to national debates. You should take a chair for corbyn and may lol.

