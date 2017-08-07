Science and Brexit – now what?

Embed from Getty Images

Not a lot of positives came from last year’s divisive EU referendum. However, one silver lining seems to be that science is being talked about by all parties, in no small part due to the efforts of fantastic groups like Scientists For EU. As a British PhD student starting to think about post-doctoral opportunities, I have a somewhat vested interest in ensuring that our national science capability is as strong as it possibly can be.

Brexit remains a serious threat to UK science, both directly due to the loss of EU funding (something that the UK had always been a big winner on) and indirectly through anti-immigration attitudes and policies that make attracting the best people more difficult. The best way to prevent this damage is to stay in the EU, but if Brexit does happen, we need to keep freedom of movement and membership of agencies like Euratom as a minimum. As a cautionary note, it’s worth pointing out that Switzerland lost full access to Horizon 2020 until they extended freedom of movement to Croatia. And Switzerland have the Large Hadron Collider.

However, Brexit isn’t the only issue facing British science right now, and it’s these lesser discussed issues that I’d like to focus on. The first is science funding. As a wealthy nation, our current R&D spending is embarrassingly low – 1.7% of GDP. That’s a long way behind the USA, EU, and OECD average, and it needs to be addressed (More in depth analysis here). There is some good news though: all 3 main parties have pledged to increase science funding: the Conservatives want 2.4% within 10 years, Labour want 3% by 2030, and we’ve pledged to double it (so 3.4%) in the ‘long term.’

So what now? The most obvious issue is to define what we actually mean by ‘long term.’ We also need to be clear on what we would expect from the medium term (i.e. the next 5-10 years.) We’ve definitely set out the right ambition, but at the moment it’s disappointingly vague. This is something that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Secondly, we need to make a clear commitment to funding ‘blue-skies’ research. The economic benefits of applied research are generally pretty obvious, but pure science for science’s sake – often termed ‘blue skies’ research – is just as vital. There would be no applied research without it, but its benefits are often less immediate or easily measurable. This can often make it a hard sell when competing for funding against projects with clear economic ‘deliverables,’ but blue-skies research is the lifeblood which keeps science running.

Now more than ever, we need to champion pure science to ensure it survives the turbulence caused by the Brexit vote. Vince has stressed the need to work with colleagues from other parties on areas of mutual concern, and this is a perfect example for an opportunity for cooperation. Science should not be politicised, and it is imperative that we work together to ensure that it isn’t reduced to a political football.

There’s a clear consensus that Brexit is bad for science, but at least it has put science in the spotlight. As a priority, we need to take advantage of this attention to safeguard the future of British research.

* Stephen Kelly is a newish member in Southampton.