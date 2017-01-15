Scottish Lib Dems demand action on retention of police photos of innocent people

If it weren’t for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, the SNP Government would have nobody asking them awkward questions on civil liberties and forcing them to change policy.

And so it continues in 2017. In today’s Scotland on Sunday, Liam McArthur, our Justice Spokesperson continues the work by the much-missed Alison McInnes in demanding action on the Police retaining photos of people they arrest but who are never charged. From The Scotsman:

In the report published in January last year, HMICS warned that there was no statutory framework or legislation in Scotland regulating how the police use or retain photographic images. While fingerprint and DNA samples are destroyed if criminal proceedings are dropped, mugshots are kept on the police’s “custody software” under a practice which predates the formation of Police Scotland. Most images are kept for at least six years, but those accused of more serious offences have their mugshot retained for up to 12 years. Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: “A year ago the HMICS report vindicated the Liberal Democrat investigation and campaign calling for controls governing how the police handle our most personal information, including the use of facial recognition technology. It is therefore frustrating that we are no closer to knowing which of its independent expert recommendations will be implemented and when. The Scottish Government must immediately set out when we can expect the new safeguards, including a code of practice and independent commissioner, to be in place. The Scottish Liberal Democrats won’t allow ministers to cherry pick or kick such important protections into the long grass.

This comes as another of Alison McInnes\ big issues comes closer to being sorted. She tenaciously tackled the Government and Police over their indiscriminate use of stop and search powers. Finally, this week, a new code was published which stops the practice of so-called consensual stop and search which led to hundreds of children being searched for no good reason.

Liam said:

Thanks to the code won by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, for the first time ever, the stop and search procedure, police’s responsibilities and peoples’ rights will be clearly defined in law. So-called consensual searches will be abolished in May. Following the revelation that the number of intrusive and unjustified searches being conducted by Police Scotland has fallen by 99% since we first drew attention to this gross overreach, Scotland will at last have a code in place preventing the return of industrial scale stop and search. MSPs will now look at the fine detail of the code to ensure the right protections are in place, the right information will be recorded and no more abuses can occur. This is welcome news for the officers who were under pressure to conduct searches they didn’t believe in and for everyone who agrees with Liberal Democrats that any police search must be justified and proportionate.

