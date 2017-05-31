The Voice

Scottish Liberal Democrats to launch manifesto

By | Wed 31st May 2017 - 9:55 am

Willie Rennie will launch the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ manifesto this morning at an Edinburgh mental health charity.

We will have the details later, but ahead of the launch he said:

Votes for the Liberal Democrats will stop another divisive independence referendum from the nationalists.

With the Scottish economy teetering on the edge of a recession, the performance of Scottish education dropping down the international rankings and mental health services failing to deliver, the last thing our country needs is another divisive and distracting independence referendum.

The Liberal Democrats are setting out a positive plan to invest in mental health and education. A modest penny on tax secures those.

We will protect jobs in Scotland by opposing an extreme Conservative Brexit and giving people the right to reject a bad deal.

We will keep the triple-lock on the state pension. We will scrap the Conservatives’ two-child rule for tax credits which causes the ‘rape clause’ that has outraged people in Scotland.

We will promote a Scotland and a Britain that are open, tolerant and united.

