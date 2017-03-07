Paul Walter

Second government defeat – Lords vote for parliamentary veto on final Brexit deal

The BBC reports:

The government has suffered a second Brexit defeat in the House of Lords as peers backed, by 366 votes to 268, calls for a “meaningful” parliamentary vote on the final terms of withdrawal.
Backing the move, former deputy PM Lord Heseltine said Parliament must be the “custodian of national sovereignty”.
Ministers said it was “disappointing” and would seek to overturn the move when the bill returned to the Commons.
The previous defeat was on the issue of guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens.
After a three-hour debate, peers amended legislation which will trigger official Brexit talks to require the final terms of the UK’s departure from the EU to be put to separate votes in the Commons and the Lords.

10 Comments

  • matt 7th Mar '17 - 7:44pm

    I expect this to be overturned in the commons next week and rightly so.

    It is ludicrous for the Lords to try and tie the Prime Minister and the UK down like this.

    If this was to go through, the EU would offer us a really bad deal, knowing that parliament would then vote against the deal. It is utter madness.

    well and truly time for this unelected mob to get the chop

  • Philip Rolle 7th Mar '17 - 7:56pm

    The people said leave. The Lords seem to want to frustrate that vote. It will do them no good. Mrs May has so far proved sure footed on this matter and she will not allow either Lords amendment to stand.

  • lloyd harris 7th Mar '17 - 7:59pm

    All the Lords have done is add to the bill stuff the Government says it was going to do anyway. The problem is people don’t believe the Government so want it written down.

    Trying to overturn the written guarantee the Government promised just goes to show that the Lords might just be right in not believing the promises and wanting it put into law.

  • nvelope2003 7th Mar '17 - 8:27pm

    Matt : In that case why not give the House of Commons the chop as well. What is the point of having a Parliament if it cannot vote against the Government when it disagrees with it ?

  • Glenn 7th Mar '17 - 8:29pm

    The Lords is stuffed full of old Europhiles. This is not about anything very much except a sort show of power. Minor amendments will put it through and it will make not a bit of difference to anything.

  • nvelope2003 7th Mar '17 - 8:32pm

    So there is no point in Parliament then. It is just a show to deceive the public. Well people have been saying that for years and have stopped voting in elections. It seems they were right after all.

  • matt 7th Mar '17 - 8:33pm

    @lloyd harris

    Actually the Lords has gone further than that.

    The Government has been clear that parliament would get a meaningful vote on the deal, however the options would be
    a) to accept the deal negotiated
    or
    b) Leave and reject the deal

    What the lords have done by this ammendment stating that the Government needs permission from the Commons and the Lords to leave the EU without an agreement is them trying to insert another option
    C) to reject the deal and remain in the EU

    Which is of course their intention, so that the EU gives us the worst possible deal so that the House of Commons and Lords vote to reject the deal and remain.

    Hope the lords enjoyed their twice subsidised luxurious food and beverages today at our expense, no wonder some of them have cookers that are unused.

    @nvelope2003
    The house of commons is democratically elected and accountable to the electorate, funny that used to always be the Liberal Democrats position. But then they have a history of flip flopping when it suits them, like on the terms and conditions of referendums,

  • nvelope2003 7th Mar '17 - 8:40pm

    Not sure that an election which gives a party which got about 4 million votes and one MP can be called democratic. The system is rigged in favour of certain interests and to exclude others.

  • Mike S 7th Mar '17 - 8:40pm

    What is this life if, full of care, We have no time to stand and stare?— W.H.Davies
    WISE WORDS INDEED….
    Indeed Paul – love it………..

