Seizing the centre: the road ahead

Tim Farron’s unexpected resignation ends another chapter in a tumultuous period of politics. With the wave of populism that carried Jeremy Corbyn to a triumphant defeat and shook the Conservatives, how should the next chapter begin for the Liberal Democrats? The next leader should strike out for the centre ground, and it is the Liberal Democrats economic credentials that should take centre stage over our unimpeachable social liberalism.

To begin with another exit, the loss of Nick Clegg perhaps signals the chance to rehabilitate the Coalition government. In too many ways the contribution of the Liberal Democrats has gone unnoticed; the pupil premium has been a lifeline for many schools struggling with constrained budgets, whilst the British Business Bank is one of the most recognised achievements of the happily re-elected Vince Cable.

We ought to champion such successes, and link them to our future strategy. Between state-led nationalisation and short-term cuts lies our own path. Targeted investment, support and stimulation of local enterprise, and recognition of the changing nature of the British economy and its vibrant tech sector (albeit a sector beset by the authoritarian proclivities of the current government). Now more then ever, it is vital that all corners of the United Kingdom see that the government’s economic strategy works for them, and we have been too coy about the benefits that liberalism can bring.

We must now proudly state our credentials as champions of a modern British economy, in which pragmatic government support best allows individuals and enterprises to flourish. Liberal Democrat policies would leave most people better off and better able to participate in growth, a message that ought to be hammered home at every opportunity. We have much to offer both the uncertain centrist Conservative and the hesitant Labour voter, discomforted by the polarisation of their parties. In this turbulent political atmosphere, centre-ground politics can offer credibility and certainty. With the return of parliamentarians like Vince Cable and Ed Davey, among others, we have the business clout to support such a stance, and these two will be prominent regardless of the result of the leadership contest.

Whilst Brexit does still loom over British politics, its hold has dissipated as domestic issues have come to the fore. Whilst a second referendum lacks resonance, the Liberal Democrats ought to emphasise the positive and often unmentioned benefits the single market brings. In addition to untrammelled access to our largest and closest market, European integration affects our society and economy in innumerable ways. Just-in-time inventory systems help to boost still stagnant productivity. Nurses, though application from the European Union has already fallen, help to support our stretched healthcare system. Intra-European cooperation on energy and the environment through Euratom and Horizon 2020 help to protect our environment and fuel our economy. Concise, convincing evidence of the benefits of our European ties. Whilst cross-party consensus is likely to be the order of the day, the Liberal Democrat voice should cut through the crowd, providing a confident business case for the maintenance of close relations.

Finally, our environmentalism and our enduring commitment to civil liberties ought to be profitable avenues through which to attract new voters and encourage the return of old ones. These policies must be ever present, if not as heavily emphasised as economic concerns. Younger people are a willing audience to both the moral and practical arguments against Theresa May’s authoritarian policies, a topic on which Labour has been tellingly silent. Environmentalism and small-c conservatism, meanwhile, ought to go hand in hand, and there is a business case for green technology, in which the United Kingdom is a world leader.

If this election showed one thing it is that empty slogans cannot stand up to scrutiny. Practical, positive messages, and a focus on the economic credentials that run through all of our policies, can provide certainty in a shifting political landscape.

* Alexander Green works as an editor for an industry research firm having graduated from the University of Warwick in 2015.