Seizing the centre: the road ahead

Tim Farron’s unexpected resignation ends another chapter in a tumultuous period of politics. With the wave of populism that carried Jeremy Corbyn to a triumphant defeat and shook the Conservatives, how should the next chapter begin for the Liberal Democrats? The next leader should strike out for the centre ground, and it is the Liberal Democrats economic credentials that should take centre stage over our unimpeachable social liberalism.
To begin with another exit, the loss of Nick Clegg perhaps signals the chance to rehabilitate the Coalition government. In too many ways the contribution of the Liberal Democrats has gone unnoticed; the pupil premium has been a lifeline for many schools struggling with constrained budgets, whilst the British Business Bank is one of the most recognised achievements of the happily re-elected Vince Cable.
We ought to champion such successes, and link them to our future strategy. Between state-led nationalisation and short-term cuts lies our own path. Targeted investment, support and stimulation of local enterprise, and recognition of the changing nature of the British economy and its vibrant tech sector (albeit a sector beset by the authoritarian proclivities of the current government). Now more then ever, it is vital that all corners of the United Kingdom see that the government’s economic strategy works for them, and we have been too coy about the benefits that liberalism can bring.
We must now proudly state our credentials as champions of a modern British economy, in which pragmatic government support best allows individuals and enterprises to flourish. Liberal Democrat policies would leave most people better off and better able to participate in growth, a message that ought to be hammered home at every opportunity. We have much to offer both the uncertain centrist Conservative and the hesitant Labour voter, discomforted by the polarisation of their parties. In this turbulent political atmosphere, centre-ground politics can offer credibility and certainty. With the return of parliamentarians like Vince Cable and Ed Davey, among others, we have the business clout to support such a stance, and these two will be prominent regardless of the result of the leadership contest.
Whilst Brexit does still loom over British politics, its hold has dissipated as domestic issues have come to the fore. Whilst a second referendum lacks resonance, the Liberal Democrats ought to emphasise the positive and often unmentioned benefits the single market brings. In addition to untrammelled access to our largest and closest market, European integration affects our society and economy in innumerable ways. Just-in-time inventory systems help to boost still stagnant productivity. Nurses, though application from the European Union has already fallen, help to support our stretched healthcare system. Intra-European cooperation on energy and the environment through Euratom and Horizon 2020 help to protect our environment and fuel our economy. Concise, convincing evidence of the benefits of our European ties. Whilst cross-party consensus is likely to be the order of the day, the Liberal Democrat voice should cut through the crowd, providing a confident business case for the maintenance of close relations.
Finally, our environmentalism and our enduring commitment to civil liberties ought to be profitable avenues through which to attract new voters and encourage the return of old ones. These policies must be ever present, if not as heavily emphasised as economic concerns. Younger people are a willing audience to both the moral and practical arguments against Theresa May’s authoritarian policies, a topic on which Labour has been tellingly silent. Environmentalism and small-c conservatism, meanwhile, ought to go hand in hand, and there is a business case for green technology, in which the United Kingdom is a world leader.
If this election showed one thing it is that empty slogans cannot stand up to scrutiny. Practical, positive messages, and a focus on the economic credentials that run through all of our policies, can provide certainty in a shifting political landscape.
* Alexander Green works as an editor for an industry research firm having graduated from the University of Warwick in 2015.
Policies are what we need for Government.
What we need for campaigning are short, emotional Slogans.
Emotion trumps reason. You can have all the reasoned arguments in the world but if you can’t engage the electorates emotions you are stuffed.
Did “For the many not the few” not teach you that?
Do we have an emotional enough message to trump the two major parties? Stronger economy, fairer society is all well and good, but I got a much better response whilst campaigning from our policies, which by and large people didn’t know as a result of our poor media coverage. I think the penny in the pound income tax and things like that come with enough emotional substance to appeal to people, offer something different from just a soundbite.
Want to know what would really make the Lib Dems stand out? Zero tolerance of Islamism – policy solution a `charter of values` that sets out both Britishness and how we got here via social reforms embedding womens and lgbt rights through a national conversation.
Zero tolerance of rubbish work practices. Reform the Job Centre Plus make it into a `jobs factory`. Twin track the approach – you can go on Universal Jobmatch day after day on £73 a week OR for £100 a week you’ll have your work coach financially targetted to find you work within six weeks via placements, fast track interviews etc. Fast track free DBS searches, provide all stamps, printing and just destroy all barriers to entry level employment. Make the companies themselves train people up. There are jobs out there just silly hurdles to overcome just to get into them. Of course this will mean intervening in Lib Dem views on British workers rightst etc.
Outlaw lack of choice for ZHCs. If people want them so be it. A lot of people don’t. There is a sharp labour market – make it sweat for those at the bottom. A sort of `hand in hand` approach until you can let go – then that person can hand hold for someone else.
The Lib Dems are perceived as a privileged middle class party. Change that perception with radical, innovative pragmatic policies.
The trouble with this party is that we don’t agree at all on the issues that actually affect people.
Some want us to be to the left of Corbyn, others to the right of the Tories.
Andrew T,
Same as all parties. What you need is a driving force. Corbyn has become that is the Labour party. Even though the majority of his MP’s really don’t agree with him, they will follow along. If May had won her landslide then she could have had the Brexit she wanted and the doubters would have tagged along. We need to set course and follow it. To be honest the best course is probably the one that doesn’t fulfil the dreams of either of the groups you have identified but contains enough Liberal aims to keep us together.
Does Theresa May really want the Brexit she is understood to want? She wanted to squash UKIP. Done.
She needs to keep tories in the commons united, so far.
But what do the DUP mean by their attitude to terrorism? This is a party whose founder went into coalition with Sinn Fein.
@frankie
Yes I agree, however we need to keep the party together but also be radical enough to actually attract voters and also activists to the party. It’s a hugely difficult task. I’m amazed how many members we have that hold complete opposite viewpoints on major social and economic issues.