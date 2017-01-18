Caron Lindsay

Senior Liberal Democrats respond to Theresa May’s hard Brexit

By | Wed 18th January 2017 - 5:46 am

We brought you Tim Farron’s response to Theresa May’s announcement that Britain is seeking reckless isolation, but what have other Liberal Democrats been saying about it.

Liberal Democrat MEP Catherine Bearder:

This government’s pursuit of a hard Brexit and pulling Britain out of the Single Market will mean losing so much more than just free trading arrangements.

Theresa May’s hard Brexit will strip future generations of the life-changing opportunities to travel, work and study across Europe.

Millions who voted both Remain and Leave on 23rd June don’t endorse this extreme version of Brexit. It must be the people who have a say on any final Brexit deal.

The EU referendum left Britain deeply divided and it seems Theresa May is intent on stoking further discord and division.

Sooner or later this Conservative Brexit government will realise that it cannot govern for only those who endorse Nigel Farage’s vision for Europe.

 

Paddy Ashdown:

Willie Rennie: The Conservatives are hell bent on a hard Brexit that nobody voted for

Nick Clegg:

On the same day that the leader of the world’s largest communist party publicly lectures the world on the virtues of free trade, Theresa May has finally turned her back on Margaret Thatcher’s greatest economic achievement, the world’s largest borderless single market. It’s an astonishing mutation from Conservative into UKIP-light.

By siding with Donald Trump and against Angela Merkel, Theresa May has made it inevitable that the rest of the EU will react by safeguarding the integrity of the EU itself. Throwing the gauntlet down against the rest of Europe, the PM is virtually guaranteeing that acrimony rather than compromise will prevail.

The Prime Minister has pledged to act in the interests of the young and future generations. Yet she has now set herself on a course which emphatically rejects what the overwhelming majority of young voters said they wanted in the Brexit referendum. Claiming to represent the interests of the young whilst pursuing a hard Brexit which will damage their interests will only deepen the generational divide highlighted by the Brexit referendum. This speech is a kick in the teeth for the youth of Britain.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Eddie Sammon 18th Jan '17 - 6:00am

    Nick Clegg is right that Theresa May is increasing the chance of acrimony prevailing. Hard brexit might have been the destination anyway, but Theresa May is coming across as cold and people don’t do nice deals with people who come across as cold. It would be the same if Farage was leading the negotiations.

    Not all of Theresa May’s speech was bad, but overall the main message being sent to Europe is a cold one.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarManfarang 18th Jan - 5:10am
    Matt The unskilled lack prospects and face growing uncertainties. It seems they hanker after a past age.
  • User AvatarRBH 18th Jan - 2:38am
    Reflecting on this a bit, the idea of *financing* fire services via something like a levy on home insurance has a fair amount going for...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 18th Jan - 12:28am
    @Eddie Sammon "The Commons, and definitely not the Lords, won’t vote for hard brexit." I'm not so sure. A parliamentary vote is likely to be...
  • User Avatarmatt 18th Jan - 12:07am
    @Sesenco "Ask yourself why people with higher educational qualifications overwhelmingly voted Remain. Was it because they were all stupid?" What a nasty condescending attitude.. What...
  • User AvatarValko Yotov 18th Jan - 12:01am
    People calm down. There is a good news - It is a long game. Option 1 - May fails to do any negotiation and we...
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 17th Jan - 11:45pm
    Thanks Lorenzo. I may do soon-ish. :)