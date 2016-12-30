Shirley Williams honoured

Congratulations to the amazing Shirley Williams who has been made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours list.

Tim Farron said:

Shirley is a liberal lion. She is a hero of mine and many, many others. She is a tireless and doughty campaigner for progressive politics. Britain is a better place because of her. Her determination created the enlightened comprehensive education system we have today. Shirley is also an inspiration for female politicians across the world. She is a trailblazer who has shown girls, like my own, that they can do anything they want to with skill, determination and passion. Shirley Williams gives politics a good name.

Dick Newby, the Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords also paid tribute:

Shirley has a passionate view that the world can be made a better place by enlightened political action. She combines this with a unique ability to connect with people from all groups and formidable energy. She is truly inspirational.

Tomorrow we will publish a round-up of Lib Dems who have been honoured this year in the New Year Honours list. We can’t always spot them all, so please contact us on [email protected] with the names of any you know.