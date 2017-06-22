Shouldn’t positive campaigning start at home?

On election night, I was knocking up voters in a very posh bit of the Edinburgh West constituency. It was going well with most folk indicating that they had already voted for Christine Jardine. I got to one house where a very angry man told me he wasn’t voting for us and wasn’t sure who he would vote for as, in his view, everyone had run a negative campaign focusing on what was wrong with the other candidates.

I’d not concede that Christine’s campaign was wholly negative – although the voters did need to know where we stood on the SNP’s second independence referendum and the Tories’ hard Brexit – but it’s certainly true that voters often feel that the parties appear more focused on tearing each other down rather than casting a vision of what we should do as a nation.

The political climate has become particularly toxic in Scotland since the independence referendum (for example, a SNP supporter followed Tory canvassers in one seat screaming abuse through a megaphone).

What can we do to change this?

Two weeks or so ago we were all overjoyed to see twelve lovely Lib Dem MPs elected to Westminster. Each one of those victories was something to celebrate. We are overjoyed that the voters in those constituencies hold those MPs in as high esteem as we do.

Some of those twelve will be candidates in the forthcoming leadership context and we will have to choose between them. That will require us all to scrutinise what they have to offer.

Given that we are supposed to like these twelve people, could we make a pledge to take forward this campaign by trying to build up candidates we support rather than tearing down those we oppose?

If we support a candidate, let’s share why that candidate is worthy of support rather than attacking other candidates.

Let’s assume all of the candidates are good Liberals who seek the leadership from the best of intentions. We must honour that in our discourse and in our campaigning.

Even if we prefer one candidate over another, let’s seek to understand the skills and ideas of all of the candidates. Some of us will end up with a leader that wasn’t our preferred choice. We have to be unable to get behind and support that leader if we are to take forward liberalism in the years ahead.

If we Liberals can’t do positive campaigning within the confines of an internal election, what hope is there for the wider country?

* Stephen Harte joined the Scottish Liberal Party on arriving at the University of Glasgow in 1986 and, after surviving the merger, served as President of GU Lib Dems. Apart from a brief spell as convenor of Edinburgh Central Liberal Democrats, he has focused his involvement since his student days on accumlating blisters on election time leaflet runs and admiring those colleagues with the courage and energy to stand for election. Stephen is a lawyer who currently lives in Edinburgh and works in Aberdeen and recently spent some time living in Athens.