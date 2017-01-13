Six questions for London Region candidates

As voting quickly approaches for the London regional executive, I fell that there has been very little time to scrutinise the candidates and quiz them on key issues that affect London Liberal Democrats. So, I have complied a short list of questions for candidates to answer (preferably in the comments).

Which seats to target?

What criteria should a seat or council have to pass in order to make them a target seat? Should this just be restricted to the seats we have held previously? Should seats have to meet certain targets to remain on the target list?

Diversity?

Diversity within the London Lib Dems has improved, but it is nowhere near as extensive as it needs to be. What would your plans be to improve diversity across the capital?

Revitalising “black holes”?

Here in Tower Hamlets, we played a key role in revitalising the local parties both Newham and Barking & Dagenham. There are other local parties that can grow and thrive (see Boleyn by-election, 2015), if given the right resources. What would you do to help these local parties to gain councils, and seats, in 2018?

Using digital technology?

In London, we have the privilege of having access to a lot of tech savvy people. What would you do to help local parties and campaigners develop their digital campaigns? Should local parties be forced to use Nationbuilder? Should local parties have targets for the number of email contacts they hold?

The last assembly elections?

In City and East, we were the only assembly constituency to raise its vote share on every ballot paper. The fall in our overall vote share led to us losing an assembly member. What went wrong with last year’s assembly elections? Where did we go wrong in the 2016 London elections? And what should we do differently in 2020?

The English party?

Would you support the prospect of London becoming a state party and coming out of the English party?

Again, if candidates can put their answers in the comments below and best of luck to all.

Ballot papers are being sent out today (Friday 12th Jan) via email to all members in London. If you have not received your ballot paper by the end of the week, email [email protected]. More information can be found on Facebook in the London Virtual HQ.

* Will Dyer is the PPC for Bethnal & Bow and a former London regional executive member