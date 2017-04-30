Slideshow: Bonnie the Lib Dem cockapoo captures the spotlight in Cambridge

They say never work with children or animals… Tim Farron learnt all about that in Cambridge on Thursday. He was on a visit to support local parliamentary candidate Julian Huppert, Mayoral candidate Rod Cantrill and candidate for South Cambridgeshire Susan Van De Ven. Bonnie the Liberal Democrat cockapoo captured the spotlight and was voluminously photographed by Getty Images. Please use the arrows above to flick through the slide show of this canine campaign coup.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
I’m not sure I’m going to be able to get through the next six tedious weeks.
At least Rinka had an interesting back story