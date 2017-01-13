Paul Walter

Slithering headlong down the rabbit hole

Down, down, down. Would the fall never come to an end? “I wonder how many miles I’ve fallen by this time?” she said aloud. “I must be getting somewhere near the centre of the earth. Let me see: that would be four thousand miles down, I think-“
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, by Lewis Carroll

The latest Trump episodes really mark a drop down the rabbit hole. We were in “post-Truth” mode, but now we have switched over into an alternative reality.

I’ll leave ABC’s Rick Stein to sum up this week’s events:

Trump used a rambling news conference to equate the intelligence community to the Nazis and pronounced himself a germaphobe; men in dinosaur outfits roamed the hallways outside rocky hearings for Trump’s secretary of state pick; the president-elect’s promise of a “blind trust” for his assets was announced to be neither blind nor a trust; and the Senate started to repeal Obamacare, in the middle of the night. It was a dizzying day, though it’s worth noting that the Trump team seemed to control the terms of the chaos – sometimes literally. Trump’s declaration that news organizations – specifically, Buzzfeed and CNN – are “fake news” is an appropriation of that term for his own means. It’s in league with a Trump marketing style that’s morphing into a Trump governing style. When the distractions are intentional, they are part of the strategy. That might not be chaos at all.

To add to the chaos, some of Trump’s picks for cabinet roles have been contradicting some of his key policies in their Congressional confirmation hearings.

I have noticed one thing which has accompanied this final descent down the rabbit hole – Donald Trump is now regularly tweeting in capital letters, a sure sign he has lost the argument:

The next four years are certainly going to be entertaining – but, I suspect, in a painful way. It’s all very different from the quiet competence of Obama. I suspect there will be a whole legal industry whirring away around the new President. All good fun – NOT, as the President-elect might tweet. There are such low expectations for him I wonder whether he might flip the whole thing and end up perceived as a Reaganesque President, with requests for his image to be carved into Mount Rushmore.

Stranger things have happened. Ask Alice.

Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and councillor.

3 Comments

  • David Raw 13th Jan '17 - 1:26pm

    What are the odds on impeachment, Paul ? John McCain is formidable in the Republican Party and he’s on Trump’s case.

    Boy, am I going to miss the intellectual elegance and grace of Barack Obama despite the spide’rs webb the Republicans wrapped round him to frustrate him.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 13th Jan '17 - 2:13pm

    Paul and David

    Good comments. My mother in law in the States is so sad at the loss of Obama in the White House, she watched his farewell speech twice !

    I believe Trump is so basically terrible , the only way , is up , with the correlation of expectations and achievements, not as normally,the one so low , the other met by merely not being a disaster ! Reagan, in ability if not ideology always underrated, he had run a union successfully as a moderate Democrat , and California successfully as a moderate Republican. His move to the right might have not happened had he not married someone not only conservative but from a very conservative family, and was rooted in an understandable anti-communism.Latest studies show in his latter years he reverted so thoroughly to moderation, his alliance with Gorbachev was seen as leftie by rightwingers , and he supported modest gun control in a bi-partisan approach as recent ex-president, with Ford and Carter! For all his faults , his good performances in movies , when younger,and good moves in politics when older , mean , in my view , the comparison with Trump is like comparing Frank Sinatra with a Karaeoke act !

  • Al 13th Jan '17 - 2:34pm

    David, according to oddschecker, you can get odds of 11/10 on Trump leaving office by impeachment or resignation.

