So who’s on the new Federal Board?

The new Federal Board is responsible for setting the strategy of the party. But it can’t do it alone. This strategy has to be passed by Conference – which means that the Board will have to get buy-in from across the party as outlined in Article 5.2 of the Constitution.

The Federal Board shall publicise a timetable for the production of the strategy and its submission for debate by Conference. In preparing the strategy, the Federal Board shall consult widely within the party, including in particular the Parliamentary Parties (as defined in Article 9), all relevant Federal Committees, the State Parties and Specified Associated Organisations.

One the strategy is passed, the Board has to oversee its implementation and report on progress to Conference.

So who are the people who will be charged with such responsibility?

The FB will be chaired by Party President Sal Brinton who starts her second 2 year term on 1st January 2017.

Other members on the Board as of right are:

Leader, Tim Farron

A Vice-Chair of the Federal Policy Committee and Chair of the Federal Conference Committee

Three parliamentarians

One principal local authority councillor (Chris White has been re-elected to this role)

A Liberal Youth representative

English Party Chair (Liz Leffman from 1 January 2017)

Scottish Convener (Sheila Thomson)

Welsh Chair (Rodney Berman)

One person elected by each state party from among its members

The 15 directly elected members announced yesterday, who are:

Elaine Bagshaw – campaign whirlwind who has spearheaded the near tripling of membership in Tower Hamlets and massive upscaling of campaigning activity

Dinesh Dhamja – member from the South West endorsed by Gavin Grant and Nick Clegg

Neil Fawcett – campaigning genius and Councillor from Abingdon

Helen Flynn – Chair of the Social Liberal Forum

James Gurling – Currently chair of the Campaigns and Communications Committee

Nasser Kessell – Activist and campaigner from Portsmouth

Caron Lindsay – me

Gordon Lishman – longstanding activist and Social Liberal Forum director from Burnley

Victoria Marsom – Manager of historic Brent and Eastleigh by-elections and former party Campaigns manager.

Joyce Onstad – Newbie and treasurer of Lib Dem Women

Mark Pack – blogger and co-author of pamphlet calling for a Core Votes Strategy

Pauline Pearce – Hackney Heroine and London activist

Candy Piercy – Training and campaigns guru

Alice Thomas – Incoming chair of Lib Dem Women

Gerald Vernon-Jackson – Leader of Portsmouth City Council Lib Dem Group

It’s a pretty good mix of people who know how to win elections and get our message across.

If you are a party member, you can keep up with what the committees are up to on the members’ area of the website and also from our regular reports on this site.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings