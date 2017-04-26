Social Liberals: winning against Populism because we have “street force”

First of all, on behalf of the tens of thousands D66 party members (over 25.000; and we’re gaining members every week for the past year, our heartfelt congratulations to the Lib Dems on passing the 100.000 members threshold. And you’re not done yet, I know.

If we look to our Spanish and French social-liberal, pro-EU sister parties, Ciudadános and Macrons movement “En Marche”, they too are booking spectacular results in gaining members, and getting members active on the street. According to the French Wikipedia and the Economist, En Marche (EM) claimed 88.000 members in October 2016, and 250.000 now. The Economist reports about EM-activists canvassing the British way in Strassbourg streets (and elsewhere).

That is the big difference I noticed in the Dutch European elections (2014) and our recent General Elections (March 2017):

whereas D66 activists were visible on the (high) streets and at train station entrances handing out leaflets months before (and until) election day,

other progressive parties (PvdA/Labour, GreenLeft, and old-style Socialists\SP) were strangely absent, where they dominated the scene until about ten years ago,

the center-right parties (VVD/NatLibs and CDA/Christian Democrats) and PVV never were very active in that way.

D66 has also started canvassing the British way in “friendly” neighbourhoods, talking to people on the doorstep; but we seldom hear that from other Dutch parties. Only PvdA/Labour appears to do that, and the Socialists/SP say they do it.

D66 sees itself as the decent, rational answer to Geert Wilders’ PVV populists, and the left-populist Socialists/SP; from the moment in 2006 PVV got parliamentary seats our leader Alexander Pechtold MP, and all our parliamentary parties (Commons, Senate and Europarliament, but also on local and provincial level), have answered back when populists use alternative facts or racial slurs in their debate contributions or policy proposals.

Whereas the European social democrats stumble from one identity crisis to another, failing to find the way(s) to counter Populism, we remain staunchly (but not uncritically) pro-EU, internationalist, and multiculturalist. By having a massive “street presence” at every election campaign, we, and not the leftist parties, are the physically approachable politicians, open to remarks from citizens. We’re also very active online; we pride ourselves on our “webcare” (responding to email inquiries, and putting out our standpoints on Twitter, Facebook, etcetera) being prompt and up to date. Dutch journalists and NGO’s measuring our webcare (in comparison to other parties) are very positive.

I think that using both old-style (“street force”) and new-style (webcare) types of being approachable to citizens is a special strong point of Social Liberals, and exemplifies the parties that brought universal (including female) suffrage to western democracies.

D66 gained 7 seats (now: 19 of 150) that way last March, the third gain in a row; Macron flattened the hapless Socialists and Républicains; so good luck to the Lib Dems!

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.