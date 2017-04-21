Soft Brexit Tory MPs who sign up for a hard Brexit manifesto will be responsible for an historic mistake

In August 2016, unusually, I made an appointment to see my MP. I wanted to talk to him about Britain, after Brexit, being part of the EEA and EFTA – in other words “a soft Brexit”.
My Conservative MP unequivocally explained that he campaigned for “remain”, his constituency voted “remain” and he wanted to salvage a good deal for local companies from Brexit. He spoke about making sure there are no extra barriers for local businesses exporting abroad. He enthusiastically received a paper I gave him from the Adam Smith Institute advocating EEA/EFTA membership after Brexit.
I cannot believe that this MP, to all intents and purposes a passionate “soft Brexit” advocate, is now going to sign up to a “hard Brexit” manifesto for the June 8th election.
What kind of insanity has overcome this country, that we are going headlong into a situation which will make exporting to other countries a painful and expensive business for companies? May is even intent on leaving the customs union – which is insane. – Talk to anyone who has tried to export things without the ease of the single market or customs union processes. Multiple and long forms have to be filled out, strange “jobs worth” processes have to be followed for individual countries. It is madness that we are even contemplating this for a modern economy the UK’s. That’s not to mention the pain for people as jobs are lost as firms relocate overseas to stay within the single market.
But if this goes ahead, the responsibility for this historic disaster must sit squarely with Tory “soft Brexit” MPs who defy logic and their consciences and stand for election on June 8th on a “hard Brexit” manifesto.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Paul
About 60% of our current international trade is done outside the Single Market.
How awful it must be for our companies exporting to the US? Most of our economy is services which is hardly impacted by the Single Market. Inside the Customs Union we cannot do our own trade deals.
Why keep on spouting this propaganda?
Also we only polled 2.1% at Harrow yesterday, even less than at Blacon. Reality , reality is what the figures are. We cannot claim to be the main opposition on these dreadful figures.
@ William Ross
Your argument implies accepting terms similar to those of TTIP. And if Britain did so and the EU did not, how exactly would that improve Britain’s trading position relative to, say, Germany; which currently exports twice as much to the US? And are we to accept imports of dubious quality from sweat-shop economies without expecting the standards now required by the EU?
As for services, the extent of the impact of Brexit on the financial sector has been much discussed but no-one has suggested that it will be anything other than negative. Moreover it is hard to see how other services will benefit. Those provided to consumers can only suffer as the euphoria of debt-fuelled consumerism meets the reality of rising prices and stagnant wages.
Of course we can do international trade outside the EU..
The difference is that within the EU we have companies that manufacture things in a multistage just-in-time process involving components made in several other EU countries. These components can arrive with no customs checks and no queues at the channel ports. This efficiency is what is threatened by Brexit.
It is true that we export the most to the USA, but the next 4 biggest export markets are in the EU. Of course we will be able to focus on importing more from China..
What part of “the EU is geographically closer” do some people not understand
I looked up our exports on the internet and found a website that stated that 13% of our exports go to the US, 9.3% to Germany, 7.6% to Switzerland and 6.5% to China for 2015 (http://atlas.media.mit.edu/en/profile/country/gbr/). It stated exports were $425B out of a total economy of $2.86T, which I make 14.86%.
It is important to differentiate between (manufactured) goods and services in this context.
Service exports are performed by highly skilled and paid Londoners. Quite some of that, and the accompanying tax base, will be lost, but no need to worry about these folks (who are mostly remainers); they will find a way to make money.
Manufactured products will be hit much harder and affect an increasingly rare species in modern Britain: the well-paid, low skilled blue-collar worker (mostly leavers); they have no chance to ever recover from Brexit.