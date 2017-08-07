Solving the school places crisis without building a single classroom

In the London Borough of Bromley, as in many places across the country, we are facing a massive projected shortfall in school places over the next few years. Councillors and activists from all parties are busy scrutinising planning applications for new schools of all shapes and sizes. But is it really necessary?
Imagine a school, let’s call it the Tweddle Academy (though pupils and staff just call it Tweds). Tweds was once a medium sized comprehensive with 1200 children on roll. Now it is an establishment providing all-through education for 2400 kids aged 6 to 18.
The school day at Tweds begins at 7.30am when children aged 6 to 12 arrive. They attend lessons until 10.20am, have a 20 minute break, then it’s back to the classroom. At 1.30pm they head to the school canteen for lunch before being dismissed for the day an hour later.
At 1.15pm while the younger pupils come to the end of lessons, teachers wait by the school gate to register the senior cohort. At 1.30pm, after the younger children have moved to the canteen, the 13 to 18 year olds begin their lessons. Their school day runs from 1.30pm to 7.30pm, with a 20 minute break.
It’s a tough day for the staff of Tweds. Fortunately the flexible working arrangements that allow teachers and support staff to work early or late shifts depending upon their personal circumstances have more than compensated for the extension to both the school day and the reduction of the summer holidays from 6 to 3 weeks.
Okay! Before all you teachers out there start throwing rocks at my windows at the mere thought of having 2400 kids on a site designated for half that number, the basic idea (which wasn’t mine) is sound. Our current stock of school buildings is massively under-utilised; rather than constructing more buildings to sit idle, the number of school places can be increased (or decreased) by altering the utilisation of the current stock. This is flexible schooling for a more flexible age.
Could something like this work? Who knows! That’s a question for experts. My real point is a larger one. When developing policies that address the huge challenges that face us, it’s essential that we step back from our natural bias that says that the way we do things now must be, for the most part, along the right lines. Maybe it was, once. That doesn’t mean it is now. Nor does it mean we are stuck with it. We have an education system whose structure has barely changed since the 19th century, perhaps it’s time that it joined us in the 21st.
Also, there is a common belief that being liberal, that approaching life from the pragmatic centre, leads to wishy-washy, watered down policies that lack substance. Well this proposal is none of those things. But is it illiberal? Is it extremist or oppressive? Of course it’s not. It’s just an innovative answer to a current problem, and one that seeks to find a solution that uses the education budget to teach our kids rather than line the pockets of building contractors.
It’s not an easy answer, but maybe it’s time we considered a few radical alternatives across the whole policy spectrum. That way we can offer the voters workable solutions for the 21st century that don’t just tinker round the edges but give them a real choice, and one that comes without the baggage of left-wing or right-wing extremism offered by our competitors.
* Allan Tweddle joined the party in 2015 and is an approved council candidate for the London Borough of Bromley for the 2018 local elections.
That sounds awful.
Until there is some way to get discipline back into the schools, teachers are going to have a hard time. Always thought some subjects like religion, geography and history could be better taught by videos, rather than grinding through literature etc so may be variable class sizes depending on the subject might be the way to go, so less teachers in some areas and more in others.
While I agree that we could make much better use of public buildings (for example, why don’t we place public libraries and council-run leisure centres next to or on the campus of schools to maximise their resources and use?), education simply is not a production line in which you will get x amount of knowledge and skills in return for y amount of hours in the classroom to be organised with ruthless “efficiency”. It is about growing people not making a product. People need time and space in which to learn and develop. They will need to consolidate and play with concepts and skills and so need to be at school in a rhythm and with the facilities to allow that.
The traditional school day and year are not ideal, and more to do with agricultural cycles and the need to have both parents in work during the daytime than the needs of education, but trying to cram two school communities into one set of facilities is not going to produce better education.
The great educator, Geoff Cooksey, often mused about the frustrations and limitations of British education. He said universal education came about fairly quickly and governments had to look to existing models to implement it. There were only really the public schools. Governments saw grand historical buildings, countless acres of land, deep traditions, cloisters, faculties full of very able teachers etc. etc. and realised that would never be affordable for all, so they adopted the (ghastly and ineffective) public school curriculum and exams instead.
Schools do need more than a classroom and a teacher to do good work. They need to be real communities, with shared values and even a sense of fun.
‘Less teachers in some areas and more in others’ I would say we need teachers in all areas but not necessarily in schools but throughout life. Education in schools should be the base blocks of kindling a thirst for knowledge throughout life, so that people can grow into an all round human being.
It’s right that we should think of alternatives to the Status Quo, but also think of the consequences of those altenatives. Children to start school at 7:30 am? Home again from 1:30 pm? Most people’s working patterns are not that flexible. Keep dreaming the impossible dream and one day we might find something that works. Not the authors’ own idea, so where did it come from? Is it a serious proposal?
Has Mr Tweddle got any idea what it takes to get a child of 6 (what has happened to the younger ones ?) out of bed, dressed, got to school by 7.30 am ? Has Mr Tweddle got any idea how his grand plan would affect the parents’ working day and lives ?
Welcome to the world of broiler house chicken schools.
In answer to the question whether this is a serious proposal my intention was to offer something different to spark debate. It has obvious problems, but opportunities too. For instance children would be left with larger blocks of time (either in the morning or afternoon) to focus on structured extra-curricular activities.
In answer to Mr Raw’s questions yes and no respectively. Each parent’s day is different and how we structure it and work round our own circumstances is different. All I would say is that having school dumped in the middle from 8.45 to 3.15 throws up its own set of challenges for many of us. We have just learned to live with it.
Nice try, doesn’t work. Would it be more practical to seek to make schools available for non-educational community uses in the evenings and at weekends?
H.L. Mencken’s “There is always a well-known solution to every human problem — neat, plausible, and wrong.” comes to mind…
A question for everyone who has commented dismissing the idea of a much earlier start to the school day: how much do you know about the other countries around the world where a much earlier start is the norm?
I ask because from the comments above it looks like people are dismissing the idea without being aware that it appears to work well in several other countries. But of course judging how much thought there is behind a brief comment is a risky business… so (especially as this isn’t a topic I know that much about), I’m genuinely interested – is all the hostility to the idea based on knowing what happens in other countries and perhaps having good reasons for thinking it either doesn’t work there or wouldn’t work here?
An independent school near me has starting running its sixth form classes from 1.30 to 7pm. This was partly because of research into the study patterns of teenagers. http://www.hamptoncourthouse.co.uk/sixth-form/lessons-start-time/. You can see the head discussing it on the BBC news at the bottom of that link.
The proposed working day for the Tweddle Academy sounds pretty much like every day practice in Rwanda.
Mark Pack 7th Aug ’17 – 1:05pm……A question for everyone who has commented dismissing the idea of a much earlier start to the school day: how much do you know about the other countries around the world where a much earlier start is the norm?…..
I’m not sure about much earlier strats (Japan 8.45, Finland 8.30, Sweden 8.15, etc.) and I am unaware of any that would run from 7.30 am to 7.30pm…(There is a shortage of quality teachers now…This ‘proposal’ seems to have much in common with Hunt’s 24/7 medical answer)…
There is possibly a theory that teachers are getting too much sleep. Although it has been noted that they are getting to bed later and later, they still tend to get up at the time they always used to. Obviously this proposal goes some way to rectify this oversight.