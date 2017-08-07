Solving the school places crisis without building a single classroom

Embed from Getty Images

In the London Borough of Bromley, as in many places across the country, we are facing a massive projected shortfall in school places over the next few years. Councillors and activists from all parties are busy scrutinising planning applications for new schools of all shapes and sizes. But is it really necessary?

Imagine a school, let’s call it the Tweddle Academy (though pupils and staff just call it Tweds). Tweds was once a medium sized comprehensive with 1200 children on roll. Now it is an establishment providing all-through education for 2400 kids aged 6 to 18.

The school day at Tweds begins at 7.30am when children aged 6 to 12 arrive. They attend lessons until 10.20am, have a 20 minute break, then it’s back to the classroom. At 1.30pm they head to the school canteen for lunch before being dismissed for the day an hour later.

At 1.15pm while the younger pupils come to the end of lessons, teachers wait by the school gate to register the senior cohort. At 1.30pm, after the younger children have moved to the canteen, the 13 to 18 year olds begin their lessons. Their school day runs from 1.30pm to 7.30pm, with a 20 minute break.

It’s a tough day for the staff of Tweds. Fortunately the flexible working arrangements that allow teachers and support staff to work early or late shifts depending upon their personal circumstances have more than compensated for the extension to both the school day and the reduction of the summer holidays from 6 to 3 weeks.

Okay! Before all you teachers out there start throwing rocks at my windows at the mere thought of having 2400 kids on a site designated for half that number, the basic idea (which wasn’t mine) is sound. Our current stock of school buildings is massively under-utilised; rather than constructing more buildings to sit idle, the number of school places can be increased (or decreased) by altering the utilisation of the current stock. This is flexible schooling for a more flexible age.

Could something like this work? Who knows! That’s a question for experts. My real point is a larger one. When developing policies that address the huge challenges that face us, it’s essential that we step back from our natural bias that says that the way we do things now must be, for the most part, along the right lines. Maybe it was, once. That doesn’t mean it is now. Nor does it mean we are stuck with it. We have an education system whose structure has barely changed since the 19th century, perhaps it’s time that it joined us in the 21st.

Also, there is a common belief that being liberal, that approaching life from the pragmatic centre, leads to wishy-washy, watered down policies that lack substance. Well this proposal is none of those things. But is it illiberal? Is it extremist or oppressive? Of course it’s not. It’s just an innovative answer to a current problem, and one that seeks to find a solution that uses the education budget to teach our kids rather than line the pockets of building contractors.

It’s not an easy answer, but maybe it’s time we considered a few radical alternatives across the whole policy spectrum. That way we can offer the voters workable solutions for the 21st century that don’t just tinker round the edges but give them a real choice, and one that comes without the baggage of left-wing or right-wing extremism offered by our competitors.

* Allan Tweddle joined the party in 2015 and is an approved council candidate for the London Borough of Bromley for the 2018 local elections.