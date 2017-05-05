Some brief thoughts on today’s results

It’s that time on the day after an election where you know it’s not long until you can go to sleep. Your feet ache. Your eyelids feel like they are about to slam shut any second and there’s nothing you can do about it. When I’ve finished writing this, I’m going to have a glass of wine, something to eat and go to bed.

We would have liked Rallings and Thrasher’s predication of gains to be right. After all these years of traumatic election nights during the Coalition years, we just wanted to catch a break. We didn’t want to be losing people. For every one of the seats that we lost, a team has been working its backside off for months and has seen its dreams shattered. The number we’ve lost is relatively small, certainly compared to previous years, but every one is painful. It equally hurts when you come close to making a gain but don’t pull it off. Spare a thought for poor Daniel Coleman who lost out in the Strathmartine ward in Dundee by just 9 votes. Behind every result is a long series of nights door-knocking in the freezing cold, of weekends given up to leafletting, of all your free time being taken up with casework.

Now, though, there is a lot of good news. We have had some great results that bode well for our short term objective of a decent performance in the General Election. On the basis of today’s results, at least 6 seats in Scotland are most definitely in play – and then you look at places south of the border like St Albans, Lewes, Eastbourne, Eastleigh, Bath, Cheltenham. There is direct, recent evidence that we are the main challengers in these seats. In Edinburgh West, North East Fife, Argyll and Bute, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Ross Skye and Lochaber and East Dunbartonshire, we can confidently say that we are the main challengers to the SNP.

One of the advantages, if you can call it that, is that Theresa May can’t pretend any more that there is the slightest possibility of Jeremy Corbyn hanging pictures of Che Guevara all over Number 10. We all know she is going to be the PM on 9th June. We just need to make sure that Parliament has the chance to exercise its authority and stop her from doing things that are clearly not in the national interest like drag us out of the single market. There needs to be some sort of safety mechanism that can get out out of their hard brexit once it becomes obvious what a disaster it is going to be. The people must be allowed to vote on the deal and remain if they so wish.

A national vote share of 18% is not to be sneezed at, either. If that is our base at the beginning of the campaign, and we go up during it, we could do pretty well – as long as we discipline ourselves on the targeting front.

The best thing our 101,000 strong army can do is mobilise itself in the places that we are fighting to win. You don’t have to physically go there, but do phone or send money. If you can go, though. you will have great fun.

The next five weeks of my life will be about getting Christine Jardine elected in Edinburgh West – with the occasional foray into East Dunbartonshire for Jo Swinson or Ross, Skye and Lochaber for Jean Davis. Where will you be going?

The #libdemfightback is very much on based on today’s results, even if it is patchy in places.

It’s also not just about winning. For the first time in ten years, the newly reformed West Lothian Liberal Democrats stood a candidate in each ward. None of us got elected, but we took 1600 votes and my vote doubled from last time. We put in some respectable performances given the resources available to us. We delivered leaflets, we took part in hustings (and were praised for our contributions) and submitted articles in the local press so people knew what we stood for. I was so proud of our team. This is a small step forward. Now we must work out how to put ourselves in a winning position in the next election. It feels good to have an enthusiastic team of people locally.

And as a reminder that most people you find in politics are there for the right reasons, I was particularly moved by a local Labour councillor, a modest man, who hadn’t expected re-election, speak very eloquently and sincerely about how much it meant to him to represent the people in the place he grew up, and talk about his aunt who had been there when he had been first elected 5 years ago. She died last September.

Elections are about human beings. It’s not just numbers on a bar chart. The more we remember that, the better the atmosphere in our politics will be and that will come across to the people.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings