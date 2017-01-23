Some Military Mathematics?

Mathematics seems to be the most objective, least easily manipulated form of human knowledge. Consequently it can be considered an essential tool for the assessment of political performance.

Here are some mathematical metrics applied to Mr Obama’s presidential performance in military aspects of what is usually labelled Foreign Policy.

However, it is always needful to bear in mind the inevitable effects of military Foreign Policy on domestic policies. Security and spending, including debt charges, are always affected.

Mr Obama has spent annual average of $653.6 billion on US military spending. This beats the previous post war record of Mr GW Bush by an average of $18.7 billion per annum in 2016 dollars.

After adjusting for inflation, Mr Obama’ military spending has been 56% higher than Mr Clinton’s, 16% higher than Mr Reagan’s and 42% more than the “Cold War” average. The USA spends about ten times as much on the military as Russia does.

When Mr Obama came to office, the USA had special operations forces in 60 different countries. He leaves office with the USA having special operations forces in 138.

During his two terms in office the US Airforce has dropped over 100,000 bombs. During the two terms of Mr GW Bush some 70,000 bombs were dropped.

During this time some 26,000 bombs have been dropped on Afghanistan. During the time of Mr GW Bush, the number was 37,000.

Under Mr Obama’s leadership, Iraq and Syria have been hit with 65,730 bomb and missile strikes, Libya with 7,700 in 2011 and 496 in 2016, and Pakistan with at least 547 drone strikes.

Drone strikes have increased by a factor of 10 under Mr Obama compared with strikes under Mr GW Bush. Mr Obama is personally involved in target selection – usually on a Tuesday evening.

Under the leadership of Mr GW Bush and Mr Obama, in their combined four terms of office, the combined death toll as a consequence of military activities, overt and covert, direct and indirect, appears to be over two million or 2,000,000.

That is a lot of bodies.

The total number of UK and Colonies deaths in World War 2 was some 450,000.

In due course it will be interesting and significant to see and reflect upon the mathematics of the military aspects of the Foreign Policy of the United States of America under the leadership of Mr Trump.

P.S. Do you think he will be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize like Mr Obama?

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.