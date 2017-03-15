Paul Tyler

Some progress on party funding reform – comments please!

By | Wed 15th March 2017 - 10:35 am

 

The adage “if you want to keep something secret, say it in the House of Commons” certainly extends to the Lords on Fridays, when Private Members Bills are taken.

However, our team made significant progress last week in pushing the government to take seriously their own manifesto commitment “to continue to seek agreement on a comprehensive package of party funding reform”.  We have been plugging away at this by whatever means possible, including by initiating a special Select Committee on party funding reform last year, and by introducing my Political Parties (Funding and Expenditure) Bill last week.  I opened the debate, and Chris Rennard and Ian Wrigglesworth both spoke too.  We received support also from Labour Peer Larry Whitty, and from the Chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Paul Bew.

For decades, Lib Dems have sought a cap on individual donations – to limit the auction of influence and access to government and senior political figures which now takes place.  In return, a limited element of public funding – linked to support in the country – would be needed to ensure the parties could continue their campaigning.

The trade off is for each citizen to contribute perhaps fifty or sixty pence per year, giving each one an equal influence, and stopping Prime Ministers from charging £250,000 for a ticket to dinner.  This need not involve a net increase in spending on politics, nor a net increase in tax, since there are good ways – as Nick Clegg made clear in recent evidence (pdf) to a Lords Select Committee – to reallocate existing spending on political parties and advertising.

Meanwhile, LDV readers will have noticed the significant abuses of the election expenditure limits which Michael Crick and others have been exposing on Channel 4.  Some of these are under police investigation, and we will find out in due course whether any cases get to court.  However, in some instances, candidates, parties and their agents will be judged not to have committed any offence even if the spirit of the law appears to have been breached.  When I first standing for election, my agent and I were scared stiff of a potential jail sentence if the expenditure limits at constituency level were breached.  Now, ‘national’ or so-called ‘party’ expenditure limits permit a huge amount of extra campaigning, all with the clear aim of influencing constituency level results.

The Minister, Lord (George) Young, has been debating these and other constitutional issues with me for some 57 years.  He agreed on Friday to setup a cross-party discussion with the Minister for the Constitution, Chris Skidmore, to see if we could “break the logjam”, by agreeing some “incremental” measures for reform.  This may not be the radical, comprehensive package we Lib Dems would want but it does provide a chance to examine what “increments” the government might consider making in the meantime.  Revisiting the rules on expenditure could surely be a starting point.

Our constitutional affairs team will be discussing what to make our priorities for the discussion this week, so please do leave your experiences of fighting elections and feedback on priorities in the comments section.

* Paul Tyler is the Liberal Democrat spokesman in the Lords on constitutional reform issues

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlan Depauw 15th Mar - 10:34am
    What if Juncker is right? What if a deteriorating economy combined with changing demographics lead to Britain seeking to rejoin the EU? I believe this...
  • User Avatartheakes 15th Mar - 10:25am
    Just realised Govbernment majority 14 after Copeland, is it not. So just play around with the figures Conservative lose 8 seats say, a minority, same...
  • User Avatartheakes 15th Mar - 10:18am
    A thought. Up to 24 Conseravtive MPs alleged to be under investigation by police. Government majority 12. Say 8 of the elections involved were declared...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 15th Mar - 10:18am
    We must be very careful with this. We support a united UK including Scotland and we want at the very least to stay in the...
  • User Avatarmatt 15th Mar - 10:14am
    @Ian Sanderson (RM3) No that is just another cop out, blame brexit, hope the government comes under pressure to ditch it. That is not going...
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 15th Mar - 10:14am
    tpfkar - I've not lived in Scotland for some years, and I'm certainly out of date in terms of the feeling there. My sense when...