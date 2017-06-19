Chloe Hutchinson

Some questions to potential candidates

By | Mon 19th June 2017 - 10:15 am

With the news that Jo Swinson is running for Deputy Leader, not Leader, my enthusiasm has hit a low point. We’ve been through some hard times as a party, and in areas, particularly Wales, we are still facing them, and the road ahead is not easy. At the moment I see no potential candidate that can spark my enthusiasm and take us forward.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. We need someone that can win people over, winning over party members is one thing, but winning over the general public when we are seen as toxic or an irrelevance is a lot harder.

I’m sure all possible candidates are a) qualified enough and b) will bring something different to the table but is that enough? We must not go easy on them. Ask the difficult questions and don’t back down.

To the candidates: some preliminary questions worth thinking about …

  1. Why are we relevant?
  2. Do you regret any of your votes in Parliament and how do you defend them (particularly to former Lib Dem supporters and Labour leaning people)?
  3. What (apart from Brexit) should we be leading on and how do we get our voices heard?
  4. How would you support the party in Wales where we have no MPs and one AM who is in Government?
  5. How do we rebuild in black hole areas – especially where funding deposits is difficult?
  6. What would you do to work with and promote young people in this party?
  7. What will you do to tackle homophobia, sexism, racism, and ableism in the party at all levels?
  8. How do we improve party disciplinary processes?
  9. What piece of party policy do you most disagree with and why?
  10. Why do you want to be leader?

More than anything we need a leader that is inspiring. Convince me that you are the best leader for the job, not simply the least worst.

 

* Chloe Hutchinson is a History and Politics student at Swansea University and policy officer of IR Cymru

9 Comments

  • David Evershed 19th Jun '17 - 10:26am

    The only question is which of the candidate has the best leadership skills of those standing.

    A good leader can get inspire, motivate and enthuse others to come forward with good answers to the other questions.

    A leader doesn’t have to do everything themselves.

  • David Becket 19th Jun '17 - 10:33am

    I would add
    How are you going to lance the Student Loan Boil?
    What radical ideas will you bring to the table to tackle inequality?
    Which of the damaging austerity and benefit cut measures would you reverse or modify?

  • CassieB 19th Jun '17 - 11:04am

    Will we still be leading on Brexit?
    GE2017 wasn’t its ‘moment,’ in the eyes of voters, but it soon will be. No point being indistinguishable from the main parties by backsliding and treating the 48% like they don’t matter.

    What issue will the media and our opponents (and many party members) rip into you over? And how will you respond to that?

  • james80pk 19th Jun '17 - 11:17am

    In the last 11 years, three democratically elected leaders have been deposed by a midnight knock on the door by the anonymous men in grey sandles. What changes do you prpose to the constitution to stop this from happening again?!

  • David Pocock 19th Jun '17 - 11:29am

    A good set of questions Chloe.

    My question would be “what is your plan to get us to become the second or even first party of the united kingdom. Dont get me wrong, 50 plus seats would be nice about now but our goal should be to become opposition or the government, not distant third place.

  • Alan Depauw 19th Jun '17 - 12:06pm

    In addition to questions listed above:
    What have you achieved about which you are most proud?
    What have you done about which you are least proud?
    Answers should be specific and detailed.
    Candidates should also demonstrate they have a good memory; and can handle and explain complex data.

  • Sue Sutherland 19th Jun '17 - 12:15pm

    I would add at the top: why are you a Lib Dem? Our leader has to articulate our beliefs if we are to survive.

  • ATF 19th Jun '17 - 12:28pm

    Excellent point, Sue.

