Some questions to potential candidates

With the news that Jo Swinson is running for Deputy Leader, not Leader, my enthusiasm has hit a low point. We’ve been through some hard times as a party, and in areas, particularly Wales, we are still facing them, and the road ahead is not easy. At the moment I see no potential candidate that can spark my enthusiasm and take us forward.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. We need someone that can win people over, winning over party members is one thing, but winning over the general public when we are seen as toxic or an irrelevance is a lot harder.

I’m sure all possible candidates are a) qualified enough and b) will bring something different to the table but is that enough? We must not go easy on them. Ask the difficult questions and don’t back down.

To the candidates: some preliminary questions worth thinking about …

Why are we relevant? Do you regret any of your votes in Parliament and how do you defend them (particularly to former Lib Dem supporters and Labour leaning people)? What (apart from Brexit) should we be leading on and how do we get our voices heard? How would you support the party in Wales where we have no MPs and one AM who is in Government? How do we rebuild in black hole areas – especially where funding deposits is difficult? What would you do to work with and promote young people in this party? What will you do to tackle homophobia, sexism, racism, and ableism in the party at all levels? How do we improve party disciplinary processes? What piece of party policy do you most disagree with and why? Why do you want to be leader?

More than anything we need a leader that is inspiring. Convince me that you are the best leader for the job, not simply the least worst.

* Chloe Hutchinson is a History and Politics student at Swansea University and policy officer of IR Cymru