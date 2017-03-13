Hammond is right to break the Conservatives’ National Insurance pledge

Philip Hammond’s decision to raise National Insurance contributions (NICs) for self-employed people has been the most eye-catching and controversial aspect of the budget. No less captivating for a Liberal Democrat has been our party’s response. Lib Dems are understandably keen to hammer the Tories for breaking a manifesto promise. And MPs have been quick to paint themselves as the defenders of entrepreneurs and small business people (though patronising them as “White van man” is probably unwise).

For all that, the Chancellor’s policy is right – though it goes only a tiny way to treating all workers equally and fairly. Let us look first at the tax break and then deal with some objections.

Employees pay class 1 national insurance at 12% on earnings from £155 to £877 a week and 2% on earnings above that. The weekly sums are supposed to equate to £8,060 and £43,000 a year.

Employers also pay 13.8% on top of what the employee pays. Despite the myth that “employers pay” and that this comes out of profits, this is a tax on employed people’s wages. This is the biggest part of the injustice in the tax system and the chancellor has not touched it.

Self-employed people pay class 4 national insurance at 9% on profits between £8,060 and £43,000 and 2% on profits above £43,000.

Self-employed people also pay class 2 national insurance at a flat rate of £2.80 a week if they earn over £5,965 a year. So silly is this policy that George Osborne killed it (from April 2018). Interestingly, as part of that it was announced that class 4 national insurance would be increased to compensate, so there is some cover for Mr Hammond’s move.

Those incorporated as companies are able to take their income as dividends rather than salary, and so avoid NICs altogether.

Two things are obvious from this. Firstly, the self-employed pay a marginal rate of tax that is 2% lower than an employed person on what one might call (using an Income Tax analogy) “the basic rate”, and they totally avoid the 13.8% “Employers” NICs. Secondly, they get to offset some business costs against income (e.g. a telephone line; part of their rental or mortgage costs).

This is unfair. Two people should not be taxed differently for the same job (imagine a contractor and an employee working side-by-side) or even for different jobs paying the same amount. And the directors of a company should not pay lower rates of tax than their employees. It also distorts the decisions people make – for example, encouraging them to choose self-employment rather than a job for tax reasons rather than more substantial reasons.

There are two counter arguments. Both are wrong.

The first is that entrepreneurs are risk-takers and innovators whom the government should incentivise through the tax system. I disagree. There is plenty enough incentive being self-employed, and if the deciding factor is that you get better tax treatment when self-employed you’re making the choice for the wrong reasons. It is also not true that most small businesses are especially creative. In fact many self-employed people are just consultants who want to minimise their taxes. The government is right to stop this absurd subsidy.

The second is that the self-employed do not have access to some of the state benefits that employees get and so should not pay as much. This would be fair if true, but it is largely mistaken. Firstly, most of what NIC (supposedly) pays for is available to all: the biggest is the state pension; 16% goes to the NHS; the self-employed get Statutory Maternity Pay. Both Statutory Sick Pay and holiday pay are funded by employers. It does not make any difference if you are an employee or self-employed: the money you charge for services pays for your holidays and sick pay, as well as your salary. Self-employed people can’t treat all their fees as hourly income and then complain that they don’t get holiday pay. If there are any major welfare gaps they should be closed; as it is, but the self-employed would anyway still be paying far less tax due to avoiding “Employers” NICs.

I cannot deny that it has warmed my heart to see my fellow Liberal Democrats decrying a Tory tax increase. I hope that we will continue to fight for lower taxes for working people. But we also have a proud record of arguing for tax justice. It is unfair that employees have paid more tax than the self-employed for years. It is right that the government should try to fix that.

* Tom Papworth is a member of Waltham Forest Liberal Democrats