Callum Robertson

Speculate to accumulate – why we should support devolution

By | Mon 8th May 2017 - 6:29 pm

On the doorstep I have lost count of the number of people I’ve spoken to, from the chap who was voting remain because he preferred “white immigration” to the person who was telling me that he “wanted his country back”. These people all have one thing in common, they feel let down. If they feel their politicians aren’t listening to them and they want change they vote for reactionary parties.

This has been the case as long as representative democracy has been around. Capitalising on people’s fears is how Mussolini got in, the same can be said for the advance of UKIP, the Front National and Trump. Offering change with meaningless sound bites is how reactionaries get in.

We’ve seen the decline of UKIP in the past year, this, in my opinion, can be attributed to three things. Firstly UKIP’s job is done per se, their raison d’être has passed. Secondly the Tories have outplayed them by using the same meaningless sound bites and undermining their support base. Thirdly, this is the important one, if you look at the communities that voted in UKIP representatives, they want to be listened to and they want the country they know back. Most importantly they want their politicians to care.

Like all reactionaries UKIP had their sound bites. However a sound bite can get you past the start line but it won’t sustain you for the race. They offer quick fixes but these don’t work. This inevitably leaves the people who wanted change still feeling left behind.

We can win these seats in local and national elections and retain them by offering good representation, this will get us so far. However if we spend our entire time bashing the government we endanger ourselves by limiting our scope of achievement. We ride the wave of disenfranchisement but don’t do anything to help stem and eventually reverse the flow.

So what do we do about it?

We as a party shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss civic pride and community spirits in the name of internationalism, I believe that they can work hand in hand. Our strategy should be to invest in local schools. Invest in the local community areas, be tough on crime and most importantly invest in creating jobs to replace those lost through the process of automisation.

If we do this then we can reverse the disenfranchisement of the people that voted for change when they voted leave. People don’t vote for change if they’re happy with the status quo.

This is why I think that these new metro-Mayors are a fantastic idea. The localised approach to government has so much to offer. It has worked wonders in London, Wales and Scotland. In Northern Ireland it’s got Unionists and Nationalists working together. It gives people control over their destinies.

If central government give the people the ability to change their communities and their schools then the positive change will happen. We need to be be bold and unequivocal in our support for devolution. It’s our communities that will gain if we make it work.

 

* Callum Robertson is Youth Officer on his local executive and Britain's youngest parish councillor

One Comment

  • DJ 8th May '17 - 8:14pm

    I agree with much of what you are saying here, Leave voters did seem to vote on the basis of what they could feel in their local communities and this overpowered faceless stats at a national level. However, I would hope that you haven’t grouped London and the areas now covered by a metro-mayor with the Celtic nations who help form part of the UK as areas of equal importance. The Conservative party may traditionally only care about English counties but devolution needs to recognise the significance of nations first and then communities within nations.

