Jane Reed

Speedy leaflet delivery

By | Mon 20th February 2017 - 10:53 am

 

The last two Sundays I have been helping with our campaign in Stoke-on-Trent by delivering leaflets. The first visit I set off on a blustery, drizzly day with an armful of slippery leaflets. Within five minutes the leaflets had cascaded to the ground buffeted by the strong  gusts of wind. I suppose this is one way of distributing leaflets!

Helped by my leafleting companion we managed to retrieve most of the leaflets which now formed a rather soggy jumbled pile. I went on to deliver them but this having happened didn’t help the process especially with awkward letterboxes. Being a person who believes in learning from our mistakes, and who in general takes a problem solving approach to life, my next visit I equipped myself with a suitable delivery bag and an extra long spatula.

The bag is most importantly waterproof, has an adjustable strong cross-chest strap, good capacity for all batches of leaflets, a secure zipped compartment for your valuables and is in Liberal Democrat colours. In using the spatula I wrapped the leaflet around the flat end and delivered it though the letterbox. It was particularly helpful when the letterbox has bristles and it also prevents the leaflet becoming crumpled. This spatula is a couple of inches longer than a regular cooking spatula so you are unlikely to lose it through the letterbox. Using this equipment made an enormous difference to the speed at which I delivered the leaflets, about three times faster, and because I was physically comfortable and the process was efficient it was much more enjoyable.

If you think you would like to equip yourself in this way details of where you can buy this bag and spatula are below.

Gold/Black delivery bag  

Features: capacity for all batches of our leaflets, waterproof,  strong adjustable cross-chest strap, secure zipped compartment for your valuables, phone, keys etc., Liberal Democrat colours,

You can buy this from Amazon for £9.99

Bagbase Funky Retro Messenger Bag, Gold/Black

Spatula for delivering the leaflets

Just wrap the leaflet around the end of the spatula and deliver though the letterbox, particularly helpful when the letterbox has bristles and prevents the leaflet becoming crumpled.

This particular spatula is a couple of inches longer than standard cooking spatulas and so reduces the chance of losing it through the letter box!

It comes with quite an attractive ladle which hopefully you would find useful.

You can buy the spatula and ladle set from Amazon  £10.49

Garcoo Wooden multi-purpose spatula and ladle set in Beech

* Jane Reed is a Liberal Democrat member and activist in York

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarken munn 20th Feb - 6:19pm
    Guess there are spending limits on the campaign. Any chance Lab is breaking them?
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 20th Feb - 5:40pm
    Tom, Thanks for your comment. The difficulty with the Bank of England interest rate mechanism is that it is designed to work in the medium...
  • User AvatarTom Papworth 20th Feb - 5:18pm
    On "Reorganising the economy", the government does not need to vary a specific tax to "ensuring that there is enough money in the economy for...
  • User AvatarMartin 20th Feb - 5:15pm
    OK, so it should be: Paul Holmes was once against Brexit, but now he supports going through with Brexit. Presumably, Paul it is because you...
  • User Avatarfrankie 20th Feb - 4:53pm
    Betting odds are not based on probability they are based on how much money people are betting; that is the nature of a book. All...
  • User AvatarTony Dawson 20th Feb - 4:53pm
    This somewhat geeky posting is poor politics and worse statistics. When you have a performance range (and participation range) that is so blatantly not anywhere...