Splitting hairs? Jo Swinson is “Deputy leader of the (UK) parliamentary party” ?

Many congratulations to Jo Swinson on being elected as Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrat (UK) Parliamentary Party, sometimes referred to as the “Deputy Leader”.
Well, perhaps that sometimes should be “virtually always”.
The only reference I can find to creating a Deputy Leader in our constitution is here:
16.1 The Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons shall consist of all Members of that House in receipt of the Party’s whip. Its Leader shall be the Leader of the Party elected as provided in Article 17. It shall be entitled to make such regulations (not being inconsistent with this Constitution) as it thinks fit for the conduct of its own proceedings. In particular, these regulations shall make provision for a Chief Whip and, if thought fit, a Deputy Leader of such Parliamentary Party.
It’s clear that we have a Deputy Leader of the (UK) Parliamentary Party, when elected, who is referred to as “Deputy Leader” elsewhere in the document. (And please put me right below if I have missed something).
Yes, I’m quibbling. But, to me, if we are to have someone referred to as “Deputy Leader of the Party” here, there and everywhere (as in all the publicity and media releases last night following Jo’s election), then it is not rocket science to expect that that person is elected by the Party as a whole – all 100,000+ of them, rather than just by 110 of them in the (UK) parliamentary party.
But I realise that I am a fairly lone voice in the wilderness on this. It’s a bit like when I point out the difference between “percentage increase” and “percentage point increase”. People’s eyes glaze over and you can see that it is very clear that they think I am very strange indeed.
Yes, and even more hair-splittingly, it’s the deputy leader in the Commons, not in parliament as a whole.
But, in practice, given the primacy of the Commons, this gives her a significant role as spokesperson and figurehead for the national party.
Witness how the SNP – who do not require their Leader to be present in the Commons – used Angus Robertson as their debates figurehead during the election campaign. Like Jo, he was elected by MPs, not by the national party.
And I struggle to see how the role of elected national deputy leader can be created without significant complication – in practice, even if not in theory – with the existing role of President.
Let’s imagine there really is a snap election next month. I would be quite happy to see the role of national Leader taken by Jo and Sal acting in tandem during the campaign.
Percentage v. percentage point, Paul? But it’s such a big difference, just like (what I presume was) a typo in your reference to the 110 members of the parliamentary party.
@Brian Evans: It’s 1100, surely? In binary, anyway.
@Brian Evans 98 peers plus 12 MPs?
The constitutional position is that Jo is the Deputy Leader of the Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons, and her electorate was the 12 MPs, including herself (Article 16.1). This means that, for the period between Tim stepping down and the new leader being elected, she becomes Acting Leader of the party in the Commons (Article 16.2) and she and Sal, as President, jointly assume the responsibilities of the leader more broadly (Article 17.6). Conference voted for all this – and against the option of a Deputy Leader directly elected by the membership – last September.