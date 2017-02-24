++Stoke on Trent by-election – Lib Dem vote share more than doubles

Congratulations to Zulfiqar Ali and the team at Stoke-on-Trent for more than doubling our share of the vote at the by-election caused by Tristram Hunt’s resignation.

Labour held the seat.

After the result was announced, Liberal Democrat president Sal Brinton said from Stoke:

The Potteries decided there was no need to have UKIP’s official leader in parliament when UKIP’s unofficial leader is already in Number 10, pursuing a hard Brexit. We would have done even better but for many voters, drawn to the Lib Dems, who felt they just couldn’t risk being represented by a UKIP MP, so reluctantly backed Labour. Paul Nuttall called this seat Brexit Central but it turned out to be the end of the line for UKIP. There is also little comfort for Labour, whose vote share has more than halved here in less than two decades. This is on top of an incredibly tough night for them in Copeland. It shows that if we are to turn out this divided and uncaring Conservative Brexit government, the Liberal Democrats will be the ones making the progressive case to keep Britain open, tolerant and united. We started from a low base here but our vote is picking up and this is yet another sign that the Lib Dem fight-back is on.

Here is the result in full plus some sexy bar charts tweeted by the Press Association’s Ian Jones:

Gareth Snell (Lab) 7,853 (37.09%, -2.22%)

Paul Nuttall (Ukip) 5,233 (24.72%, +2.07%)

Jack Brereton (C) 5,154 (24.35%, +1.80%)

Zulfiqar Ali (LD) 2,083 (9.84%, +5.67%)

Adam Colclough (Green) 294 (1.39%, -2.22%)

Barbara Fielding (Ind) 137 (0.65%)

The Incredible Flying Brick (Loony) 127 (0.60%)

David Furness (BNP) 124 (0.59%)

Godfrey Davies (CPA) 109 (0.51%)

Mohammed Akram (Ind) 56 (0.26%)

Lab maj 2,620 (12.38%)

2.14% swing Lab to Ukip

Electorate 57,701; Turnout 21,170 (36.69%, -13.24%)

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.