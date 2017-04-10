Strategy Consultation paper – there’s something important missing

One thing I absolutely love about being a Liberal Democrat is the involvement we members have in formulating, developing and approving policy. This open and transparent process not only chimes with our values but also is a marvel to behold. At York last month, my first ever time at a conference, I voted in important policy proposals ranging from faith schools to nuclear weapons and partook in a consultative session on economic policy. Nonetheless I feel this whole process is in danger of failing us.

A fast changing political environment needs a fast policy making process

In times past there was a reliable 4/5-year cycle all culminating in a general election. In the intervening period the party could spend time ruminating and developing policy. Unfortunately we no longer live in normal times. The tectonic plates of politics are shifting not only in the UK but also around the world. If we really want to redefine British politics and replace the old left/right dichotomy with a choice between open and closed then we need to be much more nimble. The political environment no longer gives us the luxury of an extended period of reflection and policy consultation.

Example: Our Brexit stance needs an updated economic policy

An example should serve to make my point. My own view, as laid out in my only other article for LibDem Voice, was that a key underlying cause of Brexit was economic. On 23rd June 2016 the electorate simply assessed their own circumstances, reviewed the ‘state of the nation’, concluded it wasn’t good enough and voted accordingly. With the political environment changing so rapidly we need to respond quickly and effectively, so what is happening on economic policy?

I am assuming that early in 2016 it was decided by the party to review our economic policy. By spring 2016 applications were being sought for the chair and wider membership, the group was formed in the summer and undertook its work during the autumn and early part of 2017. Consultative sessions were held at the spring conference and a draft document circulated. We will finally vote on the policy at Conference this September.

By the time it’s all finished it will be almost 2 years from start to finish. Not only that but the groups remit specifically excludes anything to do with macroeconomic policy and taxation. For an area that could gain us a significant electoral advantage this is clear madness.

My plea

None of this is a criticism of the great work that is being done. Neither am I proposing that we shortcut the involvement of party members. I have very little knowledge of how the party works but from the outside it seems very clear – the fast changing political environment means we need a faster way of developing and approving policy.

* Ashley Cartman is a Lib Dem member in North Somerset