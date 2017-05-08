Strong and stable

Theresa’s been

given her lines.

Yes, Strong and Stable

it’s on the table,

not fact but fable,

it’s just a label,

hopeless, not able,

propaganda Babel.



May

38 years ago today,

a blonde haired woman

spoke out of the TV screen

and made a commitment

to my 16 year old self.

‘Where there is discord,

may we bring harmony.

Where there is error,

may we bring truth.

Where there is doubt,

may we bring faith.

And where there is despair,

may we bring hope.’

I look at Thatcher on the screen now

all tight blonde perm, pointy features,

pearl earrings and lurid blue suit

and even now I wonder

if she ever meant it,

any of it at all.

For since then,

this country has had

bucketfuls of discord,

error, doubt and despair.

And never more than now

as another Maggie

lurks on Downing Street’s steps.

For May will bring discord,

May will bring error,

May will bring doubt,

May will bring despair.

* Stuart Laycock joined the SDP branch at his university in the early 1980s and joined the Lib Dems in the 1990s. He is a writer, historian (author of All the Countries We’ve Ever Invaded) and poet (author of Zone, based on his experiences doing aid work in Bosnia during the war there).