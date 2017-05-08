Stuart Laycock

Strong and stable

By | Mon 8th May 2017 - 5:06 pm

Strong and stable

Theresa’s been
given her lines.
Yes, Strong and Stable
it’s on the table,
not fact but fable,
it’s just a label,
hopeless, not able,
propaganda Babel.

May

38 years ago today,
a blonde haired woman
spoke out of the TV screen
and made a commitment
to my 16 year old self.

‘Where there is discord,
may we bring harmony.
Where there is error,
may we bring truth.
Where there is doubt,
may we bring faith.
And where there is despair,
may we bring hope.’

I look at Thatcher on the screen now
all tight blonde perm, pointy features,
pearl earrings and lurid blue suit
and even now I wonder
if she ever meant it,
any of it at all.

For since then,
this country has had
bucketfuls of discord,
error, doubt and despair.
And never more than now
as another Maggie
lurks on Downing Street’s steps.
For May will bring discord,
May will bring error,
May will bring doubt,
May will bring despair.

 

* Stuart Laycock joined the SDP branch at his university in the early 1980s and joined the Lib Dems in the 1990s. He is a writer, historian (author of All the Countries We’ve Ever Invaded) and poet (author of Zone, based on his experiences doing aid work in Bosnia during the war there).

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Poetry.
Advert

One Comment

  • Simon McGrath 8th May '17 - 5:40pm

    Does repeating the Tory slogan seem to you a helpful way of increasing the number of people voting for us ?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew T 8th May - 5:38pm
    All this talk about Juncker is playing into the hands of the Conservatives who want to make the negotiations about May vs Juncker rather than...
  • User AvatarDave Orbison 8th May - 5:35pm
    When talking about pensioners rather than looking at the lot of the comfortable pensioner let's consider the vast majority who are not wealthy. Many live...
  • User AvatarPalehorse 8th May - 5:29pm
    Hang on, ITER is being built in Cadarache anyway and Culham has been on borrowed time for a while. As to Euratom, we are also...
  • User AvatarMartin 8th May - 5:13pm
    Arnold Kiel: Re the burqua, I looked this up and found that it refers to a report in the Independent (perhaps elsewhere too). However it...
  • User AvatarSteve Way 8th May - 5:11pm
    Very limited chance to avoid "most favoured nation" it's probably misnamed... https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/whatis_e/tif_e/fact2_e.htm
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th May - 5:07pm
    Chris Cory "The Greens say they believe in “immediate and unconditional nuclear disarmament”, that has clear similarities to the Corbyn position." Yes, and to that...
Mon 8th May 2017
18:00
May's Birmingham & West Midlands #libdempint
Tue 9th May 2017
19:30
Faversham Pint Night