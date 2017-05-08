Strong and stable
Theresa’s been
given her lines.
Yes, Strong and Stable
it’s on the table,
not fact but fable,
it’s just a label,
hopeless, not able,
propaganda Babel.
May
38 years ago today,
a blonde haired woman
spoke out of the TV screen
and made a commitment
to my 16 year old self.
‘Where there is discord,
may we bring harmony.
Where there is error,
may we bring truth.
Where there is doubt,
may we bring faith.
And where there is despair,
may we bring hope.’
I look at Thatcher on the screen now
all tight blonde perm, pointy features,
pearl earrings and lurid blue suit
and even now I wonder
if she ever meant it,
any of it at all.
For since then,
this country has had
bucketfuls of discord,
error, doubt and despair.
And never more than now
as another Maggie
lurks on Downing Street’s steps.
For May will bring discord,
May will bring error,
May will bring doubt,
May will bring despair.
* Stuart Laycock joined the SDP branch at his university in the early 1980s and joined the Lib Dems in the 1990s. He is a writer, historian (author of All the Countries We’ve Ever Invaded) and poet (author of Zone, based on his experiences doing aid work in Bosnia during the war there).
Does repeating the Tory slogan seem to you a helpful way of increasing the number of people voting for us ?