Student hopes to become the Scottish Borders’ youngest councillor

Following hard on the heels of our post about the Isle of Wight’s youngest candidate on Sunday, here’s news from Galashiels via The Southern Reporter:

A teenage student from Peebles is the youngest candidate standing in next month’s Scottish Borders Council elections.

Caledonia Bhatia, 18, a chemical engineering student at Edinburgh University, has been selected as Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for the Galashiels and district ward.

No stranger to political life, Caledonia is the daughter of outgoing Tweeddale West councillor Catriona Bhatia and granddaughter of Liberal Democrat grandee Lord David Steel of Aikwood.

Caledonia said: “I have always been interested in the council, with both my mum and granddad being involved.

“I used to go out and deliver leaflets for my mum and was out at every hustings supporting her.

“I knew at some point in my life I would want to get involved in politics, but I’m not sure I ever thought I would be so young.”