Make votes matter in Wales

Currently, excitement at prospects of electoral reform in the UK is mostly focused on the forthcoming debate on 30 October in the House of Commons, arising from a petition organised by Make Votes Matter. While this is an excellent piece of consciousness-raising, it seems sadly unlikely to lead to any reform in the near future.

In contrast, there is a real opportunity for progress in Wales, where the devolved government is considering introducing the Single Transferable Vote (STV) for council elections, along with a range of other election-related reforms. The deadline for responding to the Welsh Government consultation on this issue is 10 October.

Reform in Wales could be key for the wider UK context: Northern Ireland and Scotland already have STV for local government elections; if Wales could follow their successful example, we would be in that much stronger a position to persuade England to do the same, giving all UK voters the experience of a fairer voting system.

One consultation after another…

The background to the current consultation is a little complicated. Earlier this year the Welsh Government ran a more general consultation on reform of Local Government; a summary of the responses was published in July. This first consultation had just one, albeit wide-ranging, question on electoral reform, which included both asking for those in favour of changing to STV (12-8 against), and asking whether changing the system should be left for individual councils to decide (26-1 against). It would be interesting to know who the 12 against STV were: of the 169 responses to the consultation overall, 19 were from county and county borough councils but only 9 from members of the public.

The current consultation is focused on electoral reform. Like so many consultations that appear to have been designed to discourage public response, it is a very long document, asking 46 questions. These include (Qs 13-14) the idea of reform being an option left to each council, despite its strong rejection in the first consultation, and indeed make it worse by suggesting that it should only happen if a 2/3 majority of councilors vote for it. Yet astonishingly this time there is no question as to whether you are in favour of STV. This despite the fact that one answer to many of the other questions on the lines of `how do we engage better with the electorate so that more people vote?’ is: use a fairer system so as to make votes matter.

…but please respond to this one

It seems that the Welsh cabinet are divided on the issue of STV, with the Minister for Local Government, Mark Drakeford, and the sole Liberal Democrat, Kirsty Williams, in favour, but a number of other ministers strongly against. In this situation it would be very helpful to get a strong positive response to the consultation, so I hope that any of you reading this in Wales will send a response before the deadline of 10 October. It is not necessary to fill in the whole response form, you can simply send an email to [email protected] with subject `Consultation on Electoral reform in local government in Wales’. [If you wish to refer to the relevant part of the consultation document, it is `Section 4. The voting system’ (page 14).]

I suggest that the key request should be that the Welsh government follows the example of the Scottish Parliament by simply introducing STV for all council elections as part of their forthcoming Local Government Bill. [Incidentally the government that introduced the reform in Scotland was also a Labour/LibDem coalition.]

Also, please oppose allowing councils to opt in or out of reform. It’s a bad idea in itself: human nature being what it is, it’s the councils most in need of reform that are likely to vote against it. And it would set a very unfortunate precedent, especially thinking of extending the reform to England.

If you want to respond to the whole consultation (there are other interesting issues, including votes for 16 and 17 year olds), you can fill in the form available online here.

Note that if you want to support STV, it is probably best to do this under the final Question 46 (“other related issues”).

* Denis Mollison joined the SDP in 1981 and is an active member of East Lothian Liberal Democrats. He is a former member of Scottish Policy Committee and devised the STV scheme for the UK Parliament put forward by Lib Dems in Parliament (as an amendment to Labour's "Electoral Reform" Bill) in Feb 2010. He is currently a committee member for Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform.